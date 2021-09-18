Ratings: How Hull City and Sheffield United players fared at the MKM Stadium

Billy Sharp celebrates his goal for Sheffield United at Hull City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Hull City

Ingram: A splendid penalty save and an impressive reaction save to deny Gibbs-White in the second half. Afforded little protection at times and did as well as he could. 8

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coyle: A player who keeps going and has a big heart. Commitment cannot be faulted and bombed forward when he could. 7

Bernard: Handed a bit of a lesson by the craft of Sharp at times. Spurned a good first-half chance. 5

Greaves: Gave away a penalty and did it tough at times. 5

Elder: Couldn't get forward as he can. 6

M Smith: Brought off at the interval and making little head-way. 5

Smallwood: Booked in the second period on an afternoon when the Blades had the better of it in the main. 6

Lewis-Potter: Some sporadic moments of threat and got his reward with his consolation. 7

Moncur: Handed the stage, but did not overly impress. 5

Wilks: Switched to the centre following the exit of Magennis at the break. Really needs a goal. 5

Magennis: Got no change from the Blades backline and came off at the break. 5

Substitutes: Honeyman (Magennis 45). A welcome returnee. Had a feisty half and got booked and had a bit of wrestling with Sharp. 6

Cannon (M Smith 45). Brought onto compete in the middle, but the game soon went against Hull. 6

T Smith (Moncur 70). Made a good impact against his former club and set up a goal. Encouraging. 7

Not used: Baxter, Emmanuel, Longman, McLoughlin.

Sheffield United

Olsen: Did not have too much to do and had a less eventful time than in midweek. 6

Baldock: One key first-half intervention to deny Lewis-Potter. Steady. 7

Egan: An unlikely goal hero with a deadly second-half brace. 8

Davies: A surprise starter, but was sound enough. 7

Norrington-Davies: Dealt with Wilks comfortably enough, but Smith was more of an issue. Booked. 6

Hourihane: Two assists, but was also sloppy with the ball on occasions. 6

Fleck: One driving first-half run was striking. Helped United tick over. 7

Brewster: Handed a chance after Berge's injury in the warm-up. Did not take it. 5

Gibbs-White: A class act and showed moments of exquisite quality. Top signing. 9

Osborn: Not as influential as the previous Saturday, but a decent outlet all the same. 7

Sharp: Another top-notch contribution from the veteran. His penalty miss aside, he had too much nous for the Hull backline and gave them a schooling at times. 8

Substitutes: Guedioura (Hourihane 65), 6; McBurnie (Sharp 76), 6; Basham (Davies 84), 6.