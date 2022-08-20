Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foderingham: Would have been expecting to be a fair bit busier, in truth. But was never extended whatsoever 6

Ahmedhodzic: Poise on the ball and strong defensively. Looks a player and half. Super start to his Blades career and has fitted in straightaway. 8

Egan: Typical order from the Blades captain. Made one key second-half clearance and a presence throughout. 8

Bramall Lane.

Norrington-Davies: Threatened Brittain down the left for fair spells and needed no second invitation to get forward. Top stuff. 8

Baldock: Won his battle with Edun and did his part for the team in an outstanding team performance. 8

Fleck: A driving force who was involved throughout the piece. Such a good player at this level. 8

Norwood: Swept home a brilliant free-kick and continued his fine start to the campaign. Sweet goal with the midfielder being a Burnley lad. 8

Lowe: Energetic and lively and part of a strong team performance as United moved top of the table in style. 8

Berge: Such a pleasing player on the eye. Graceful. His shot was helped in by Ndiaye for United’s killer second goal. 8

Khadra: Given stick from Rovers fans. Was a constant threat on his full league debut. Should have set up McBurnie in second period, but a minor criticism. Very good full league debut. 8

McBurnie: Workaholic, wholehearted showing as per. But oh so needs a goal. Missed two huge second-half opportunities, but did set up second goal. Big heart and his endeavour saw him get a standing ovation when he came off after emptying the tank. 8

Substitutes: Ndiaye (Khadra 65). Came on midway through the second period for Khadra and got the final touch to Berge’s goalbound shot. His encore by way of a brilliant individual strike was sheer majesty – a goal of the season contender. Iliman Ndiaye, remember the name. 9

Basham (Baldock 76), 6; Brewster (McBurnie 84), 6; Doyle (Berge 84), 6.