Ratings: How Sheffield United players fared against Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane
HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from this afternoon’s Championship game against Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane, which ended in a convincing 3-0 home victory.
Foderingham: Would have been expecting to be a fair bit busier, in truth. But was never extended whatsoever 6
Ahmedhodzic: Poise on the ball and strong defensively. Looks a player and half. Super start to his Blades career and has fitted in straightaway. 8
Egan: Typical order from the Blades captain. Made one key second-half clearance and a presence throughout. 8
Norrington-Davies: Threatened Brittain down the left for fair spells and needed no second invitation to get forward. Top stuff. 8
Baldock: Won his battle with Edun and did his part for the team in an outstanding team performance. 8
Fleck: A driving force who was involved throughout the piece. Such a good player at this level. 8
Norwood: Swept home a brilliant free-kick and continued his fine start to the campaign. Sweet goal with the midfielder being a Burnley lad. 8
Lowe: Energetic and lively and part of a strong team performance as United moved top of the table in style. 8
Berge: Such a pleasing player on the eye. Graceful. His shot was helped in by Ndiaye for United’s killer second goal. 8
Khadra: Given stick from Rovers fans. Was a constant threat on his full league debut. Should have set up McBurnie in second period, but a minor criticism. Very good full league debut. 8
McBurnie: Workaholic, wholehearted showing as per. But oh so needs a goal. Missed two huge second-half opportunities, but did set up second goal. Big heart and his endeavour saw him get a standing ovation when he came off after emptying the tank. 8
Substitutes: Ndiaye (Khadra 65). Came on midway through the second period for Khadra and got the final touch to Berge’s goalbound shot. His encore by way of a brilliant individual strike was sheer majesty – a goal of the season contender. Iliman Ndiaye, remember the name. 9
Basham (Baldock 76), 6; Brewster (McBurnie 84), 6; Doyle (Berge 84), 6.
Not used: Doyle, McAtee, Jebbison, Amissah.