Ratings: How Sheffield United players fared against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road

HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Wednesday night's Championship game against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

By Leon Wobschall
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 9:40 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 9:42 pm

Foderingham: Far less busy than against Coventry, for sure. 6

Gordon: Nice start in difficult conditions and stuck to his guns. Looks a promising talent 7

Egan: Much steadier than Saturday. Spurned one opportunity in second half. 6

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp shoots for goal at Blackpool. Picture: PA.

Robinson: Long throw posed issues. Sound enough at back. 6

Osborn: Started the game brightly, but did not sustain it. Worked hard for team. 6

Berge: Fired one early chance over. Had a quiet game, although his work-rate to help the team was decent. 6

Norwood: Not his sort of conditions or night. Sloppy at times and to add to his chagrin, saw his deflected strike ruled out. 5

Ndiaye: Did well to set up Sharp early on and produced some moments of threat before fading. 6

Norrington-Davies: Had one first half chance on the overlap, which was blocked and had another opportunity in second half. Disciplined enough at the back. 7

Gibbs-White: Showed moments of quality from the off and looked the player to fear from a Blackpool perspective. More subdued in second half. 6

Sharp: Spurned a decent early chance. Led the line well enough. 6

Substitutes: Hourihane (Ndiaye 70)). Came on with United in danger of losing midfield. 6

Osula (Gibbs-White 90). Debut.

Not used: A Davies, Lopata, Jebbison, Arblaster, Gomis.

