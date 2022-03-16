Ratings: How Sheffield United players fared against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road

Foderingham: Far less busy than against Coventry, for sure. 6

Gordon: Nice start in difficult conditions and stuck to his guns. Looks a promising talent 7

Egan: Much steadier than Saturday. Spurned one opportunity in second half. 6

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp shoots for goal at Blackpool. Picture: PA.

Robinson: Long throw posed issues. Sound enough at back. 6

Osborn: Started the game brightly, but did not sustain it. Worked hard for team. 6

Berge: Fired one early chance over. Had a quiet game, although his work-rate to help the team was decent. 6

Norwood: Not his sort of conditions or night. Sloppy at times and to add to his chagrin, saw his deflected strike ruled out. 5

Ndiaye: Did well to set up Sharp early on and produced some moments of threat before fading. 6

Norrington-Davies: Had one first half chance on the overlap, which was blocked and had another opportunity in second half. Disciplined enough at the back. 7

Gibbs-White: Showed moments of quality from the off and looked the player to fear from a Blackpool perspective. More subdued in second half. 6

Sharp: Spurned a decent early chance. Led the line well enough. 6

Substitutes: Hourihane (Ndiaye 70)). Came on with United in danger of losing midfield. 6

Osula (Gibbs-White 90). Debut.