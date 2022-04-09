Ratings: How Sheffield United players fared against Bournemouth at Bramall Lane

Foderingham: One or two dodgy clearances aside, he was pretty steady. 6

Uremovic: Solid, composed performance. Heartening stuff. Produced a good saving challenge to deny Billing. But spurned a chance for glory 7

Egan: Kept dangerman Solanke quiet and could be happy with that. 7

B Davies: Headed over early in second half when well placed. Decent at back. 7

Baldock: Not as effective in his forward raids as he can be. But composed in his defensive duties. 6

Berge: Could not dictate as he can. Made way for Hourihane late on. 6

Norwood: Formed a good partnership with Fleck against exalted opponents. 7

Fleck: A dominant figure in first period where Bournemouth were outshone. Almost scored a bizarre own goal early in the second half. Booked. 7

Stevens: Involved a fair bit in first half especially. 7

Gibbs-White: Went close moments before the interval. Spurned two big chances, but still a force. 7

McBurnie: Won plenty of headers and again displayed a prodigious work-rate. A heart-on-sleeve lad ph-so needs a goal. 7

Substitutes: Osborn (Fleck 72); 6; Hourihane (Berge 82) 6.