Ratings: How Sheffield United players fared against Bournemouth at Bramall Lane

Foderingham: One or two dodgy clearances aside, he was pretty steady. 6
Uremovic: Solid, composed performance. Heartening stuff. Produced a good saving challenge to deny Billing. But spurned a chance for glory 7
Egan: Kept dangerman Solanke quiet and could be happy with that. 7
B Davies: Headed over early in second half when well placed. Decent at back. 7
Baldock: Not as effective in his forward raids as he can be. But composed in his defensive duties. 6
Berge: Could not dictate as he can. Made way for Hourihane late on. 6
Norwood: Formed a good partnership with Fleck against exalted opponents. 7
Fleck: A dominant figure in first period where Bournemouth were outshone. Almost scored a bizarre own goal early in the second half. Booked. 7
Stevens: Involved a fair bit in first half especially. 7
Gibbs-White: Went close moments before the interval. Spurned two big chances, but still a force. 7
McBurnie: Won plenty of headers and again displayed a prodigious work-rate. A heart-on-sleeve lad ph-so needs a goal. 7
Substitutes: Osborn (Fleck 72); 6; Hourihane (Berge 82) 6.
Not used: A Davies, Robinson, Ndiaye, Norrington-Davies, Jebbison.