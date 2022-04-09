Ratings: How Sheffield United players fared against Bournemouth at Bramall Lane

HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Saturday afternoon's Championship home game against AFC Bournemouth at Bramall Lane.

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 2:44 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th April 2022, 2:48 pm

Foderingham: One or two dodgy clearances aside, he was pretty steady. 6

Uremovic: Solid, composed performance. Heartening stuff. Produced a good saving challenge to deny Billing. But spurned a chance for glory 7

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Egan: Kept dangerman Solanke quiet and could be happy with that. 7

Bramall Lane. Picture: PA

B Davies: Headed over early in second half when well placed. Decent at back. 7

Baldock: Not as effective in his forward raids as he can be. But composed in his defensive duties. 6

Berge: Could not dictate as he can. Made way for Hourihane late on. 6

Norwood: Formed a good partnership with Fleck against exalted opponents. 7

Fleck: A dominant figure in first period where Bournemouth were outshone. Almost scored a bizarre own goal early in the second half. Booked. 7

Stevens: Involved a fair bit in first half especially. 7

Gibbs-White: Went close moments before the interval. Spurned two big chances, but still a force. 7

McBurnie: Won plenty of headers and again displayed a prodigious work-rate. A heart-on-sleeve lad ph-so needs a goal. 7

Substitutes: Osborn (Fleck 72); 6; Hourihane (Berge 82) 6.

Not used: A Davies, Robinson, Ndiaye, Norrington-Davies, Jebbison.

Bramall Lane