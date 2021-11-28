Ratings: How Sheffield United players fared against Bristol City at Bramall Lane

Foderingham: One key save to thwart Martin in the first half. 7
Basham: Good, authoritative stuff from the Blades stalwart, who surged forward when the chance arose. 7
Egan: Tidy in his business at the back. Went close to a goal. 7
Davies: Assured performance in the heart of the backline. 7
Bogle: Bombed forward with intent and went close to a goal. 8
Norwood: Kept United ticking over. 7
Hourihane: A better display after being recalled by someone who he knows well in Heckingbottom. 7
Stevens: Threatened in the first half in particular. 7
Brewster: Scored a milestone league goal at Bramall Lane and produced an encouraging contribution before succumbing to injury. 7
Gibbs-White: Showed moments of real class, especially in the first half. 8
McGoldrick: Linked play well and intelligently and produced an excellent assist for Sharp's goal. 7
Substitutes: Sharp (Brewster 69). Went close with an acrobatic volley before scoring the sort of goal he has forged his career on. 8
Berge (Norwood 90+1). A welcome returnee for United, Osborn (Hourihane 90+10)
Not used: Burke, Robinson, Ndiaye, Eastwood.