Ratings: How Sheffield United players fared against Bristol City at Bramall Lane

Bramall Lane.

Foderingham: One key save to thwart Martin in the first half. 7

Basham: Good, authoritative stuff from the Blades stalwart, who surged forward when the chance arose. 7

Egan: Tidy in his business at the back. Went close to a goal. 7

Davies: Assured performance in the heart of the backline. 7

Bogle: Bombed forward with intent and went close to a goal. 8

Norwood: Kept United ticking over. 7

Hourihane: A better display after being recalled by someone who he knows well in Heckingbottom. 7

Stevens: Threatened in the first half in particular. 7

Brewster: Scored a milestone league goal at Bramall Lane and produced an encouraging contribution before succumbing to injury. 7

Gibbs-White: Showed moments of real class, especially in the first half. 8

McGoldrick: Linked play well and intelligently and produced an excellent assist for Sharp's goal. 7

Substitutes: Sharp (Brewster 69). Went close with an acrobatic volley before scoring the sort of goal he has forged his career on. 8

Berge (Norwood 90+1). A welcome returnee for United, Osborn (Hourihane 90+10)