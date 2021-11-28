Ratings: How Sheffield United players fared against Bristol City at Bramall Lane

HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Sunday's Championship home game with Bristol City.

By Leon Wobschall
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 2:58 pm
Updated Sunday, 28th November 2021, 3:00 pm
Bramall Lane.

Foderingham: One key save to thwart Martin in the first half. 7

Basham: Good, authoritative stuff from the Blades stalwart, who surged forward when the chance arose. 7

Egan: Tidy in his business at the back. Went close to a goal. 7

Davies: Assured performance in the heart of the backline. 7

Bogle: Bombed forward with intent and went close to a goal. 8

Norwood: Kept United ticking over. 7

Hourihane: A better display after being recalled by someone who he knows well in Heckingbottom. 7

Stevens: Threatened in the first half in particular. 7

Brewster: Scored a milestone league goal at Bramall Lane and produced an encouraging contribution before succumbing to injury. 7

Gibbs-White: Showed moments of real class, especially in the first half. 8

McGoldrick: Linked play well and intelligently and produced an excellent assist for Sharp's goal. 7

Substitutes: Sharp (Brewster 69). Went close with an acrobatic volley before scoring the sort of goal he has forged his career on. 8

Berge (Norwood 90+1). A welcome returnee for United, Osborn (Hourihane 90+10)

Not used: Burke, Robinson, Ndiaye, Eastwood.

Bristol CityBramall Lane