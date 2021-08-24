Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison is thwarted by Derby keeper Ryan Allsop. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Verrips: Seeking a spot of redemption after his nightmare showing against West Brom last week. Unconvincing early on, but made an important second-half save to thwart Stretton. 6

Bogle: Up against his former employers and got some stick from away fans early on. Made a key block to get in the way of Stretton's goalbound block. His deliveries from the right lacked quality. 5

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lopata: Much has been spoken about in regard to the young Pole's potential, but got away with an early error which resulted in a dangerous moment. Deflected a second-half cross from Buchanan onto the post. Went close to a late third at the other end. 6

Robinson: The senior man in a young back-line, Robinson had to nurse Lopata and Gordon at times. Not an easy night. 6

Gordon: One of four teenagers in the home starting line-up and will recall his assist for the equaliser with fondness. Made a great saving block at the other end soon after. 7

Brunt: Another chance to shine for the youngster, who clearly remains a work in progress. His work-rate was eye-catching and certainly kept going, even if he was not entirely convincing in possession. 6

Freeman: Needed a tonic and it arrived courtesy of his first goal in Blades colours which left him suitably pleased. 6

Osborn: Up against his hometown club and received a booking for a challenge before the break on Sibley. Could not dictate going forward. 6

McGoldrick: Attitude could not be faulted and most of the home conviction arrived with him in the vicinity. Started the move which led to the leveller. 7

Burke: Failed to get behind the Derby rearguard and had little real impact. 5

Jebbison: Handed a first start of the season, the teenage striker - linked with Everton among others - had little impact and spurned his one opportunity in the first period. Brought off at the break after a disappointing night. 5

Substitutes: Fleck (Jebbison 45). Thrust into the fray on his 30th birthday. Booked for a late one on Sibley. 6

Ndiaye (McGoldrick 61). Came off for just his second appearance for United. Should be better for the outing at least. 6

Sharp (Burke 69). Brought on during the final quarter in a bid to nick the tie for the hosts and showed a classic goal poacher's trait to stay alive and convert after McDonald's faux pas. 7