Ratings: How Sheffield United players fared against Derby County

HERE are the Sheffield United ratings from Tuesday evening's Carabao Cup encounter against Derby County at Bramall Lane.

By Leon Wobschall
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 10:26 pm
Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison is thwarted by Derby keeper Ryan Allsop. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Verrips: Seeking a spot of redemption after his nightmare showing against West Brom last week. Unconvincing early on, but made an important second-half save to thwart Stretton. 6

Bogle: Up against his former employers and got some stick from away fans early on. Made a key block to get in the way of Stretton's goalbound block. His deliveries from the right lacked quality. 5

Lopata: Much has been spoken about in regard to the young Pole's potential, but got away with an early error which resulted in a dangerous moment. Deflected a second-half cross from Buchanan onto the post. Went close to a late third at the other end. 6

Robinson: The senior man in a young back-line, Robinson had to nurse Lopata and Gordon at times. Not an easy night. 6

Gordon: One of four teenagers in the home starting line-up and will recall his assist for the equaliser with fondness. Made a great saving block at the other end soon after. 7

Brunt: Another chance to shine for the youngster, who clearly remains a work in progress. His work-rate was eye-catching and certainly kept going, even if he was not entirely convincing in possession. 6

Freeman: Needed a tonic and it arrived courtesy of his first goal in Blades colours which left him suitably pleased. 6

Osborn: Up against his hometown club and received a booking for a challenge before the break on Sibley. Could not dictate going forward. 6

McGoldrick: Attitude could not be faulted and most of the home conviction arrived with him in the vicinity. Started the move which led to the leveller. 7

Burke: Failed to get behind the Derby rearguard and had little real impact. 5

Jebbison: Handed a first start of the season, the teenage striker - linked with Everton among others - had little impact and spurned his one opportunity in the first period. Brought off at the break after a disappointing night. 5

Substitutes: Fleck (Jebbison 45). Thrust into the fray on his 30th birthday. Booked for a late one on Sibley. 6

Ndiaye (McGoldrick 61). Came off for just his second appearance for United. Should be better for the outing at least. 6

Sharp (Burke 69). Brought on during the final quarter in a bid to nick the tie for the hosts and showed a classic goal poacher's trait to stay alive and convert after McDonald's faux pas. 7

Not used: Basham, Brewster, Foderingham, Norrington-Davies.