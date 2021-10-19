Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp celebrates his leveller just before the break against Millwall. Picture: Sportimage.

Olsen: Caught out by an early stunner from Wallace, which he could not have been expecting. A couple of half-decent second half saves and had no chance with Cooper's late winner. 7

Bogle: On the back foot early on, but got better. Came off early in the second half due to injury, which was unfortunate. 6

Egan: Movement of Wallace and Bradshaw kept him busy. Better than Saturday, to be fair. 6

Davies: Looked sound again on what was a testing night. 7

Stevens: Set up a golden chance which McGoldrick should have converted ahead of Gibbs-White's dismissal. Key block to deny Malone in second half. 7

Hourihane: Looked off the pace and could not dictate and was brought off for tactical reasons before the break. 4

Fleck: Won the penalty, but also had to dig deep on a night which did not otherwise go to plan. Dispossessed on a few occasions by Millwall, who seemed to target him and Hourihane in particular. 6

Gibbs-White: Booked for a pretty clumsy first-half tackle on Cooper and could have no argument when he received his second caution for what looked like a dive. A shame as he had been getting into the game before the second yellow. 5

McGoldrick: Handed his chance from the off and spurned two golden chances, including a contender for miss of the season in the second half. 5

Osborn: One of several home players who found it hard going for much of first half as Millwall set about United. Got better as the night wore on and showed his energy and heart. 6

Sharp: Coolly got United on terms at the break and kept going and went close to a late winner. 6

Substitutes: Ndiaye (Hourihane 38). Denied by a late tip-over in final quarter by Bialkowski 6.

Basham (Bogle 56) Came on for the injured Bogle and had a fair bit to do. 6.

Norwood (McGoldrick 67) Brought on to try and add a bit of calm for United. 6.