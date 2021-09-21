Foderingham: Made an astonishing late reaction save to deny Che Adams and made one excellent save in the shoot-out. 7
Bogle: His superb run set up Stevens's goal on a plate. Had plenty of work at the other end as well and Diallo nipped in front of him for Saints' first goal. 7
Basham: Made some key interventions on a night when he was extended. 6
Robinson: Another who had to be at full-stretch on occasions against a Saints forward line who had pace and movement. 6
Stevens: A collector's item with his first goal in over 18 months. Tested defensively at times. 6
Norwood: Put himself about and another in a home jersey to have an influence. 7
Guedioura: Handed a full debut and will be a lot better for the extended outing. Some good moments and clear to see his leadership credentials. 7
Freeman: Played a part in United's opener with a perceptive pass to send Bogle away. 6
Burke: Full of heart and running and his spirit could not be faulted. Poked a great chance wide after a strong run. 7
Ndiaye: A box of tricks and had a great first-half chance to score. Did momentarily switch off at other end for the Saints' second. Still a work in progress, it's easy to forget. Went off with cramp. 6
McBurnie. Made early mistakes, but crucially kept coming back for more and his endeavour was rewarded with his first goal since December. Later missed in the shoot-out, but it can happen to anyone. 7
Substitutes: Osborn (Freeman 45). Made his presence felt and provided an lovely assist for the Blades' leveller. Went close to scoring earlier and was highly influential. 8
Brewster (Burke 45). Worked his socks off with the ball and without it. Just needs something to drop - missed a penalty in the shoot-out. 6
Fleck (Ndiaye 78), 6.
Not used: Sharp, Verrips, Norrington-Davies, Lopata.