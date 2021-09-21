Ratings: How Sheffield United players fared against Southampton

HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Tuesday evening's Carabao Cup home encounter against Southampton at Bramall Lane

By Leon Wobschall
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 10:28 pm
Sheffield United starlet Iliman Ndiaye hassles a Southampton defender at Bramall Lane. Picture: SPORTIMAGE.

Foderingham: Made an astonishing late reaction save to deny Che Adams and made one excellent save in the shoot-out. 7

Bogle: His superb run set up Stevens's goal on a plate. Had plenty of work at the other end as well and Diallo nipped in front of him for Saints' first goal. 7

Basham: Made some key interventions on a night when he was extended. 6

Robinson: Another who had to be at full-stretch on occasions against a Saints forward line who had pace and movement. 6

Stevens: A collector's item with his first goal in over 18 months. Tested defensively at times. 6

Norwood: Put himself about and another in a home jersey to have an influence. 7

Guedioura: Handed a full debut and will be a lot better for the extended outing. Some good moments and clear to see his leadership credentials. 7

Freeman: Played a part in United's opener with a perceptive pass to send Bogle away. 6

Burke: Full of heart and running and his spirit could not be faulted. Poked a great chance wide after a strong run. 7

Ndiaye: A box of tricks and had a great first-half chance to score. Did momentarily switch off at other end for the Saints' second. Still a work in progress, it's easy to forget. Went off with cramp. 6

McBurnie. Made early mistakes, but crucially kept coming back for more and his endeavour was rewarded with his first goal since December. Later missed in the shoot-out, but it can happen to anyone. 7

Substitutes: Osborn (Freeman 45). Made his presence felt and provided an lovely assist for the Blades' leveller. Went close to scoring earlier and was highly influential. 8

Brewster (Burke 45). Worked his socks off with the ball and without it. Just needs something to drop - missed a penalty in the shoot-out. 6

Fleck (Ndiaye 78), 6.

Not used: Sharp, Verrips, Norrington-Davies, Lopata.