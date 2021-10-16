Olsen: Made one important one-handed parry to turn away Brown's shot in first half. 6
Bogle: Went close to a breakthrough early in the second half. Soon after, Stoke scored. Posted threat 7
Egan: A whisker away from nodding in Norwood's fine early cross. Sloppy at times in possession. 5
Davies: Steady away at the back and comfortable in possession. 7
Stevens: Got through plenty of work and was involved a fair bit down the left., Kept going and set up the winner. 8
Norwood: Produced a couple of quality crosses that could have led to goals for Egan and Sharp. Faded in second half. 6
Fleck: Bright, tenacious and influential for fair spells. Good to see. 7
Gibbs-White: Posed problems for the Potters, but spurned a golden chance to put the Blades ahead. Moments of quality. 7
Ndiaye: Took to the stage in United's dominant spell in final 15 minutes of first period. Felt he should have handed a penalty when he went down under pressure from Sawyers. 6
Osborn: Formed a nice axis down the left with Stevens at times in the first half. Quiet in the second period. 6
Sharp: Key contribution in his own box to head Brown's effort off the line. Went close at the other end and his movement posed problems. 7
Substitutes: Mousset (Osborn 67). Scored his first home goal since November 2019. 7
McGoldrick (Ndiaye 77). Simply outstanding. The old songs can still be the best. 9
Hourihane (Norwood 71). Played his part in turning the tide. 7
Not used: Basham, McBurnie, Foderingham, Robinson.