Ratings: How Sheffield United players fared against Stoke City

HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Saturday afternoon's Championship game with Stoke City at Bramall Lane.

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 5:29 pm
Stoke's Nick Powell feels the pain as he challenges Sheffield United opponent Oli Norwood. Picture: PA.

Olsen: Made one important one-handed parry to turn away Brown's shot in first half. 6

Bogle: Went close to a breakthrough early in the second half. Soon after, Stoke scored. Posted threat 7

Egan: A whisker away from nodding in Norwood's fine early cross. Sloppy at times in possession. 5

Davies: Steady away at the back and comfortable in possession. 7

Stevens: Got through plenty of work and was involved a fair bit down the left., Kept going and set up the winner. 8

Norwood: Produced a couple of quality crosses that could have led to goals for Egan and Sharp. Faded in second half. 6

Fleck: Bright, tenacious and influential for fair spells. Good to see. 7

Gibbs-White: Posed problems for the Potters, but spurned a golden chance to put the Blades ahead. Moments of quality. 7

Ndiaye: Took to the stage in United's dominant spell in final 15 minutes of first period. Felt he should have handed a penalty when he went down under pressure from Sawyers. 6

Osborn: Formed a nice axis down the left with Stevens at times in the first half. Quiet in the second period. 6

Sharp: Key contribution in his own box to head Brown's effort off the line. Went close at the other end and his movement posed problems. 7

Substitutes: Mousset (Osborn 67). Scored his first home goal since November 2019. 7

McGoldrick (Ndiaye 77). Simply outstanding. The old songs can still be the best. 9

Hourihane (Norwood 71). Played his part in turning the tide. 7

Not used: Basham, McBurnie, Foderingham, Robinson.

Stoke CityBramall Lane