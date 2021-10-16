Stoke's Nick Powell feels the pain as he challenges Sheffield United opponent Oli Norwood. Picture: PA.

Olsen: Made one important one-handed parry to turn away Brown's shot in first half. 6

Bogle: Went close to a breakthrough early in the second half. Soon after, Stoke scored. Posted threat 7

Egan: A whisker away from nodding in Norwood's fine early cross. Sloppy at times in possession. 5

Davies: Steady away at the back and comfortable in possession. 7

Stevens: Got through plenty of work and was involved a fair bit down the left., Kept going and set up the winner. 8

Norwood: Produced a couple of quality crosses that could have led to goals for Egan and Sharp. Faded in second half. 6

Fleck: Bright, tenacious and influential for fair spells. Good to see. 7

Gibbs-White: Posed problems for the Potters, but spurned a golden chance to put the Blades ahead. Moments of quality. 7

Ndiaye: Took to the stage in United's dominant spell in final 15 minutes of first period. Felt he should have handed a penalty when he went down under pressure from Sawyers. 6

Osborn: Formed a nice axis down the left with Stevens at times in the first half. Quiet in the second period. 6

Sharp: Key contribution in his own box to head Brown's effort off the line. Went close at the other end and his movement posed problems. 7

Substitutes: Mousset (Osborn 67). Scored his first home goal since November 2019. 7

McGoldrick (Ndiaye 77). Simply outstanding. The old songs can still be the best. 9

Hourihane (Norwood 71). Played his part in turning the tide. 7