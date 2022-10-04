Foderingham: Made an important and sharp first-half save to deny danger man Chair. Beaten at his near post for Willock’s goal in the game-breaking moment.

Basham: Had the unenviable task of looking after Chair, with his quality and low centre of gravity. It was tough. 5

Egan: Booked for blocking the charging Balogun. QPR’s movement and pace up top posed issues for the Blades rearguard. 5

Sheffield United's Oliver McBurnie (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Kenneth Paal battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane. Picture: PA/Nigel French.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norrington-Davies: Defended stoutly and one clearance saved a goal in first period. His axis with Bogle was also productive on the left, certainly in the first half. 6

Baldock: Crossing a bit wayward on the right. Did spurn one admittedly tough first half chance. Unfortunately, succumbed to injury early in the second half.5

Berge: Did not hit the heights and did not influence the game as he can. Could have earned a late penalty, that said. 5

Norwood: Sloppy at times by his high standards and in terms of decision-making. Did go close with a quality shot on resumption. 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doyle: Went close with a screaming strike. Not everything came off and did not cover himself in glory for goal. 5

Bogle: Handed his first start since February 2020 and looked determined to make up for lost time. One of the better performers, even accounting for one big mistake in second half. Came off with cramp. 6

Ndiaye: One bewitching run inside should have ended with a goal, but he shot wide. 5

McBurnie: Balogun and Dunne were up for the battle with him. Not his day for once of late and could not continue his recent goal glut. 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitutes: Khadra (Baldock 48). Came on at right wing-back for the injured Baldock and offered a threat at least with his pace. 6

Sharp (McBurnie 64). Could not make his presence felt for once. 6

Brewster (Doyle 64). His wait for his first goal of the season continues and could not make an impact. He was not alone. 6

McAtee (Bogle 77). 6

Advertisement Hide Ad