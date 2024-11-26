Ratings: Some choice 9s and a clutch of 8s as Championship high-fliers Sheffield United outclass Oxford United
Cooper: Little to do at home. Again. First real save midway through second half and another towards end. Another clean sheet. 7
Seriki: Very impressive in attack and defence. Looks a talent. 9
Souttar: Shook off a bit of early rust to contribute to opener. 7
Robinson: Long throw led to opener. Solid. 7
McCallum: Handed a start and ir was a rewarding night. 7.
Souza: Lovely touch ahead of United’s third. 7
Peck: Involved in the second. 7
Rak-Sakyi: His sort of night and had a fair bit of fun. Found the net. 8
O’Hare: Poacher’s strike to get off the mark for the Blades. Enjoyed himself a fair bit. 8
Hamer: Some very smart and classy contributions. Two more assists. 9
Campbell: Oozing confidence. An assist and a goal. Really coming to the party. 8
Substitutes: Brooks (Rak-Sakyi 63) 6.
One (Campbell 63) 6.
Norrington-Davies (Hamer 77), 6.
Shackleton (Peck 77), 6.
T Davies (McCallum 88).
Not used: A Davies, Gilchrist, Burrows, Marsh.
