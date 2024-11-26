Ratings: Some choice 9s and a clutch of 8s as Championship high-fliers Sheffield United outclass Oxford United

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 26th Nov 2024, 21:38 BST
HERE are the Sheffield United ratings from Tuesday night’s Championship home game against Oxford United at Bramall Lane.

Cooper: Little to do at home. Again. First real save midway through second half and another towards end. Another clean sheet. 7

Seriki: Very impressive in attack and defence. Looks a talent. 9

Souttar: Shook off a bit of early rust to contribute to opener. 7

Sheffield United's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match against Oxford United at Bramall Lane. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.
Sheffield United's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match against Oxford United at Bramall Lane. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Robinson: Long throw led to opener. Solid. 7

McCallum: Handed a start and ir was a rewarding night. 7.

Souza: Lovely touch ahead of United’s third. 7

Peck: Involved in the second. 7

Rak-Sakyi: His sort of night and had a fair bit of fun. Found the net. 8

O’Hare: Poacher’s strike to get off the mark for the Blades. Enjoyed himself a fair bit. 8

Hamer: Some very smart and classy contributions. Two more assists. 9

Campbell: Oozing confidence. An assist and a goal. Really coming to the party. 8

Substitutes: Brooks (Rak-Sakyi 63) 6.

One (Campbell 63) 6.

Norrington-Davies (Hamer 77), 6.

Shackleton (Peck 77), 6.

T Davies (McCallum 88).

Not used: A Davies, Gilchrist, Burrows, Marsh.

