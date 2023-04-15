Ratings: Three 8s and a fair few 7s as Sheffield United take a step closer to promotion against Cardiff

Davies: Handed a first league start since October 29 and produced a big save in the context of the game moments before the break to deny Ralls. 7
Baldock: Slotted in on the right-hand side of a backline with Ahmedhodzic absent. Was the most convincing of the back three in first period. Booked in second half. 7
Egan: Etete and Kaba caused problems with their pace and physicality in first half. Regrouped. 6
Robinson: Struggled against the dangerous Philogene at times. But made an emphatic statement at the other end to put United ahead. 6
Bogle: Had to be defensively responsible in the absence of Ahmedhodzic. 6
Berge: Booked after tugging back Philogene following a mistake in centre field. Not at the peak of his powers. Was involved in two goals, that said. 6
Doyle: His cross to set up United’s second was worth the admission money alone. Good showing. 8
Lowe: Returned from illness and gave away a needless penalty. 6
Ndiaye: Announced himself after a quiet start and tested Allsop twice. Full of trademark threat after that and got his goal. 8
McAtee: His impish skills were a delight to watch at times. Got his goal and sparkled. 8
McBurnie: The former Swansea striker was up for the fight against their Welsh rivals. Workaholic. 7
Substitutes: Norwood (Doyle 75), 5; Fleck (McAtee 75), 6; Clark (Bogle 79), 6; Sharp (McBurnie 81), 6; Jebbison (Ndiaye 81), 6.
Not used: Dewhurst, Arblaster.