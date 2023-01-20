News you can trust since 1754
Ratings: Which players caught the eye in Sheffield United's Championship game against Hull City?

HERE are the Sheffield United and Hull City player ratings from Friday night’s game at Bramall Lane.

By Leon Wobschall
4 minutes ago

Sheffield United

Foderingham: Big point-blank save to thwart Connolly. 6

Ahmedhodzic: Involved in early breakthrough. Silly booking for tugging back Docherty soon after. 6

Daniel Jebbison of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match against Hull at Bramall Lane. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Egan: Did the job as he invariably does. 7

Robinson: Steady enough evening. 6

Bogle: Had a real fun time of it in the first half. Had chances to score. 8

Norwood: His value is so obvious to see. Booked for a late one on Connolly. A leader. 7

Doyle: A no-arguments booking after fouling Connolly. Went close before the break with a curler. 7

Lowe: Needed no second invitation to get forward. 7

Berge: Had moments of grace against a hesitant Hull backline. 7

Ndiaye: A class act who looked like he has the measure of most Championship defences. Super movement. 8

Jebbison: Milestone goal at Bramall Lane and his confidence was apparent all evening. 7

Substitutes: Osborn (Doyle 70). 6

Sharp (Jebbison 70) 6.

Basham (Berge 81), 6.

McBurnie (Jebbison 81), 6.

Not used: Davies, Couibaly, McAtee.

Hull City

Ingram: Kept busy in first half, quieter in second. 7

Coyle: Made some good surges forward. But Jebbison evaded him for opener. 6

A Jones: Big block to deny Bogle an early goal. 6

McLoughlin: Had his issues early on, but recovered. 6

Greaves: A tough gig at left-back with Berge and Ndiaye in close proximity. Came off with injury issue in second half. 6

Seri: Came into the game as it wore on. 6

Docherty: Sacrificed as Hull chased a goal. 6

Christie: Started on the right-hand side of midfield and looked comfortable enough before switching to right back later. 7

Connolly: Handed a start and had a tough evening. Missed a big chance. 5

Slater: Plenty of graft from the Gleadless lad, but no moment to savour. 6

Estupinan: Booked for a daft shove. The chance he wanted did not arrive. 6

Substitutes: Tetteh (Docherty 63). Dismissed for a stupid head-butt on McBurnie. 4

Longman (Slater 63). Had a real impact down the right. 7

Tufan (Coyle 63). Did well 7.

Elder (Greaves 70) 6.

Smith (Christie 88).

Not used: Woods, Lo-Tutala.