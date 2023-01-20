HERE are the Sheffield United and Hull City player ratings from Friday night’s game at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United

Foderingham: Big point-blank save to thwart Connolly. 6

Ahmedhodzic: Involved in early breakthrough. Silly booking for tugging back Docherty soon after. 6

Daniel Jebbison of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match against Hull at Bramall Lane. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Egan: Did the job as he invariably does. 7

Robinson: Steady enough evening. 6

Bogle: Had a real fun time of it in the first half. Had chances to score. 8

Norwood: His value is so obvious to see. Booked for a late one on Connolly. A leader. 7

Doyle: A no-arguments booking after fouling Connolly. Went close before the break with a curler. 7

Lowe: Needed no second invitation to get forward. 7

Berge: Had moments of grace against a hesitant Hull backline. 7

Ndiaye: A class act who looked like he has the measure of most Championship defences. Super movement. 8

Jebbison: Milestone goal at Bramall Lane and his confidence was apparent all evening. 7

Substitutes: Osborn (Doyle 70). 6

Sharp (Jebbison 70) 6.

Basham (Berge 81), 6.

McBurnie (Jebbison 81), 6.

Not used: Davies, Couibaly, McAtee.

Hull City

Ingram: Kept busy in first half, quieter in second. 7

Coyle: Made some good surges forward. But Jebbison evaded him for opener. 6

A Jones: Big block to deny Bogle an early goal. 6

McLoughlin: Had his issues early on, but recovered. 6

Greaves: A tough gig at left-back with Berge and Ndiaye in close proximity. Came off with injury issue in second half. 6

Seri: Came into the game as it wore on. 6

Docherty: Sacrificed as Hull chased a goal. 6

Christie: Started on the right-hand side of midfield and looked comfortable enough before switching to right back later. 7

Connolly: Handed a start and had a tough evening. Missed a big chance. 5

Slater: Plenty of graft from the Gleadless lad, but no moment to savour. 6

Estupinan: Booked for a daft shove. The chance he wanted did not arrive. 6

Substitutes: Tetteh (Docherty 63). Dismissed for a stupid head-butt on McBurnie. 4

Longman (Slater 63). Had a real impact down the right. 7

Tufan (Coyle 63). Did well 7.

Elder (Greaves 70) 6.

Smith (Christie 88).