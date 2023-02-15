Ratings: Who impressed for Sheffield United and Middlesbrough FC in their Championship showdown at Bramall Lane?

Sheffield United
Foderingham: Made one splendid first-half save to deny Akpom. 6
Ahmedhodzic: Hands full with a lively customer in Archer. Went close early in second half. Came off late on. 6
Egan: Busy night against Boro’s pace and movement. 6
Robinson: Set up the opener with a booming long throw. Did not pick up Akpom for leveller. 6
Bogle: An outlet on the right. Tested Steffen with a stinging shot. 7
Norwood: Not quite at his vintage best in a fascinating battle in the engine room. Inadvertent assist for Boro leveller. 6
McAtee: Very lively start and almost found the net. 7
Lowe: Struggled defensively and Boro had joy down his side. 5
Berge: Did not excel as he did at the Riverside. 6
Ndiaye: Went close with an early chance as United threatened to wreak havoc. Not at his beguiling best. 6
McBurnie: Started in place of the injured Sharp and crowned a fine start with a cracking opener. Game. 7
Substitutes: Jebbison (Ahmedhodzic 67), 7; Osborn (Norwood 78), 6;
Not used: Davies, Fleck, Basham, Coulibaly, Clark.
Middlesbrough
Steffen: Kept Boro in it early on and made some important saves. 8
Smith: Rough start and got a booking to compound matters. But regrouped. 7
Fry: Restored to the side in place of McNair. Recovered after a dodgy start. 7
Lenihan: Kept good order for most of the night. 7
Giles: Thoroughly enjoyed it at times going forward, especially in the second as Boro found gaps. Good run ahead of second goal. 8
Howson: Grow into the game to impose himself. Booked in second half. 8
Hackney: See Howson. Grew into the game. Nice array of passing. 8
Forss: Set up leveller in excellent fashion and caused problems down United’s left. Set up leveller. 8
Akpom: Scored a brace in the reverse fixture on Teesside and gave United no end of worries with his movement. Crisp finish. 9
McGree: A real danger man. Had chances and linked play adeptly. A major pest for hosts. 9
Archer: Boro followers were relieved that he was fit enough to start. Moreso after this. Posed real issues with his directness and pace and scored a thumping goal before rounding it off. 9
Substitutes: Ramsey (Forss 82), 6; Crooks (Archer 82), 6; Mowatt (McGree 90).
Not used: Barlaser, McNair, Roberts, Bola.