Ratings: Who impressed for Sheffield United and Middlesbrough FC in their Championship showdown at Bramall Lane?

HERE are the Sheffield United and Middlesbrough player ratings from Wednesday evening’s Championship game at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United

Foderingham: Made one splendid first-half save to deny Akpom. 6

Ahmedhodzic: Hands full with a lively customer in Archer. Went close early in second half. Came off late on. 6

Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game as Sheffield United's Jack Robinson (right) looks frustrated during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Wednesday February 15, 2023.

Egan: Busy night against Boro’s pace and movement. 6

Robinson: Set up the opener with a booming long throw. Did not pick up Akpom for leveller. 6

Bogle: An outlet on the right. Tested Steffen with a stinging shot. 7

Norwood: Not quite at his vintage best in a fascinating battle in the engine room. Inadvertent assist for Boro leveller. 6

McAtee: Very lively start and almost found the net. 7

Lowe: Struggled defensively and Boro had joy down his side. 5

Berge: Did not excel as he did at the Riverside. 6

Ndiaye: Went close with an early chance as United threatened to wreak havoc. Not at his beguiling best. 6

McBurnie: Started in place of the injured Sharp and crowned a fine start with a cracking opener. Game. 7

Substitutes: Jebbison (Ahmedhodzic 67), 7; Osborn (Norwood 78), 6;

Not used: Davies, Fleck, Basham, Coulibaly, Clark.

Middlesbrough

Steffen: Kept Boro in it early on and made some important saves. 8

Smith: Rough start and got a booking to compound matters. But regrouped. 7

Fry: Restored to the side in place of McNair. Recovered after a dodgy start. 7

Lenihan: Kept good order for most of the night. 7

Giles: Thoroughly enjoyed it at times going forward, especially in the second as Boro found gaps. Good run ahead of second goal. 8

Howson: Grow into the game to impose himself. Booked in second half. 8

Hackney: See Howson. Grew into the game. Nice array of passing. 8

Forss: Set up leveller in excellent fashion and caused problems down United’s left. Set up leveller. 8

Akpom: Scored a brace in the reverse fixture on Teesside and gave United no end of worries with his movement. Crisp finish. 9

McGree: A real danger man. Had chances and linked play adeptly. A major pest for hosts. 9

Archer: Boro followers were relieved that he was fit enough to start. Moreso after this. Posed real issues with his directness and pace and scored a thumping goal before rounding it off. 9

Substitutes: Ramsey (Forss 82), 6; Crooks (Archer 82), 6; Mowatt (McGree 90).