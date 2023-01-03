Sheffield United hope to resist Brighton’s attempts to recall Reda Khadra from his unsuccessful loan until a replacement is found, but manager Paul Heckingbottom is confident that can happen.

For the second game running, the 21-year-old German forward was not involved in the Blades' matchday squad, and he has not played any minutes since Christmas. His last start was at Bristol City on November 1, and his only goal came at Swansea City in mid-September.

It would therefore seem to make sense for him to return to the south coast and be loaned out again to a club prepared to make better use of him. But with Rhian Brewster injured and Oli McBurnie having only been fit enough for 19 minutes (plus stoppage time) since November's hernia operation, Heckingbottom is reluctant to let Khadra leave without first signing a replacement.

He has been in conversation with the Premier League club about the situation.

Reda Khadra of Sheffield United replaces Billy Sharp of Sheffield Utd during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. (Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

"I get Brighton’s position and Reda’s position," he said after Monday's dramatic 1-1 draw at Queens Park Rangers. "But likewise I have explained to them our position. We need to know that we have it (the money) to bring someone in and we’ll take it from there. I believe we have that.

"If we can bring someone in, then we’ll look at it. We should be able to.”

McBurnie has not featured since Christmas after injuring his ankle on his return for surgery. No date has been put on Brewster's return. With Billy Sharp and Iliman Ndiaye leading the line at Loftus Road, Daniel Jebbison made a rare appearance from the bench.

Part of Khadra's problem is he is not best suited to the Blades' normal 3-5-2 formation. Heckingbottom admitted recently he was better used in a front three, but circumstances meant he had rarely felt able to play one this season.

Reda Khadra of Sheffield Utd runs through Michal Helik of Huddersfield Town during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane (Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

Khadra has been linked with Bristol City, though whether that is still an option following the caustic comments manager Nigel Pearson made about his character after missing out on him in the summmer remain to be seen.

