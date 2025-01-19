Reinforcements are coming but Sheffield United remain reassuringly on-message in Championship push - final word on win over Norwich

ON a day when football remembered The King and the Holy Trinity, Sheffield United found themselves in a regal position looking down on their Championship subjects at 5pm on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A quartet as opposed to a trio are the revered ones in second-tier circles these days.

Things will to and fro at the top end of the table between now and late spring and you will require the stoutest of hearts and an iron will to ultimately prosper and reign supreme when it’s all over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fascinating, proper joust and the football man in Chris Wilder is loving it and why wouldn’t he.

Sheffield United's Harrison Burrows celebrates after scoring their second goal from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship match with Norwich City. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

In January, it’s about doing the job with as little fuss as possible and starting to tick things off as you position yourself for the run home. Wilder’s side, despite plenty being thrown in their direction, are doing just that.

Injuries have been an issue of late, but no matter, United are soldiering on. Reinforcements are coming over the hill, by the sounds of it.

After taking the strain amid considerable adversity to dig out a precious victory at Watford, the Blades backed it up with another strong result against a Norwich side whose issues against Yorkshire clubs continue. It was serious stuff from those in red and white.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in March 2020, United beat the Canaries at S2 to move into Champions League contention in front of a full house in a high-water mark for the club. Then things changed - Covid-19 arrived and stadiums emptied.

This latest success over Norfolk visitors also carried weight. Thankfully, the problems on the horizon are Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland as opposed to a global pandemic.

Norwich hinted at things early at Bramall Lane, but it was temporary. The hosts took over and after a little dip in home results, normal service was resumed.

It was an afternoon which also showed what United were buying when they convinced Callum O’Hare to move from the Midlands last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were not just purchasing a top-class number 10 but also recruiting something just as priceless, an understanding.

His connection with former Coventry City team-mate Gus Hamer is intuitive and worthy of the admission price alone. It is also hugely important in the context of 2024-25 for aspiring Sheffield United and don’t be surprised if it tips the scales in their favour come May.

A gorgeous flick of the boot from Hamer sent O’Hare clear just before the break. It should have seen United secure a two-goal buffer heading in for their half-time cuppa. Angus Gunn got in the way, but there was no harm ultimately done.

The pair also combined deliciously on the resumption and it ended with Gunn making a miraculous save to keep the ball out of his net following a deflection off his own defender Callum Doyle after the duo caused carnage. Again, it did not affect the result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Davies, who brought seniority and order in the middle ground, also looked the part and it is to be hoped that a minor injury scare when he came off late remains just that. United may be chasing new recruits, up to five, but keeping him fit could well be as key as anything. His influence upon young Sydie Peck is already there to see.

The player who saw his name in lights on the day was a usually unsung one in Harrison Burrows. His first goals at Bramall Lane were exquisitely timed if not quite as dramatic as his stoppage-time winner at Ashton Gate on Bonfire Night.

He was part of an all-round performance from United which was reassuring.

He first announced himself when Shane Duffy’s pass was cut out and the ball broke in a central position. Burrows chested the ball down before seeing his low drive arrow towards Gunn’s left-hand corner. The keeper got a touch to push the attempt onto his near post and the ball then spun towards the opposite post, clipping it before eventually creeping over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamer almost brought the house down with an audacious attempt from halfway which the backpedalling Gunn did well to tip over. O’Hare then fluffed his lines ahead of the break before Burrows finished things just before the hour.

Ben Christene made a needless challenge on Sam McCallum and it was a stick-on penalty.

Rhian Brewster tried to assume duties, but home players pulled rank and it was a wise decision. Burrows finished. Job done.

Sheffield United: Cooper; Gilchrist (Seriki 72), Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, McCallum (Norrington-Davies 78); Davies (Campbell 86), Peck; Hamer, O’Hare, Burrows; Brewster. Substitutes unused: Faxon, Baptiste, Marsh, One, Blacker, Hampson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwich City: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Doyle, Chrisene (Mahovo 64); Fisher (Schwartau 72), McLean, Marcondes; Crnac (Sargent 64), Hernandez (Myles 73), Dobbin. Substitutes unused: Long, Hills, Djedje, Aboh, Warner.