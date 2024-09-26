Remembrance Sunday time change for Steel City derby between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday as plans revealed
The fixture, at Bramall Lane on Sunday, November 10, had been originally scheduled to kick off at noon, but will now get under way half an hour later at 12.30pm following discussions between several authorities including South Yorkshire Police.
A statement read: “Following a request by the League and both clubs, and further discussions with relevant authorities, including South Yorkshire Police, it has been agreed with all stakeholders that the fixture will be pushed back by 30 minutes, having initially been scheduled for 12 noon.
"The EFL, together with Sky Sports, understands that the people of Sheffield wish to mark their respects on Remembrance Sunday, and therefore the fixture has been moved to provide supporters an opportunity to attend both events, if so desired.
"As with previous matches scheduled on Remembrance Sunday over the years, time will be taken at Bramall Lane to give those in attendance the chance to pay their respects to servicemen and women affected by wars past and present, including a pre-match ceremony featuring a bugler alongside the laying of wreaths by the two club captains.”
The meeting between the city rivals at Bramall Lane comes almost exactly six years to the day since their previous fixture at S2 in November 2018.
