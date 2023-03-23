THE ENGLISH Football League have confirmed the play-off final dates for the Spring Bank Holiday weekend - which could involve several Yorkshire sides.

The Championship showpiece will kick off the action on Saturday, May 27 - with the kick-off time to be confirmed.

As it stands in the current table, third-placed Middlesbrough occupy a play-off place, with Michael Carrick's side being three points behind the team currently occupying the second and final automatic promotion position in Sheffield United.

One of those two sides are highly likely to be competing in the end-of-season lottery.

A general view as Huddersfield fans cheer on their side during the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final match between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2022 in London, England. (Picture: Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the League One finale will be staged on Monday, May 29, with a 3pm kick-off.

Both Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley are fighting it out at the top end of the third tier - with both contenders in a four-horse race for two automatic promotion slots alongside Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town.

Two will end up missing out and finishing in the play-offs.

Argyle took over at the top on Tuesday and have 80 points from 38 games.

Wednesday are two points behind on 78, but have two games in hand on the Devonians. Ipswich (75) are three points adrift of the Owls, having played one game fewer than Plymouth.

Meanwhile, fourth-placed Barnsley (72) are eight points behind Argyle, with two games in hand on the Home Park outfit.

The League Two finale will take place on Sunday, May 28 with a 1.30pm kick-off.