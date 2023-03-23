News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago M1 closed in both directions in Sheffield
1 hour ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
1 hour ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
5 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
5 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
5 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son

Revealed: EFL play-off final dates which could involve Middlesbrough FC, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Bradford City

THE ENGLISH Football League have confirmed the play-off final dates for the Spring Bank Holiday weekend - which could involve several Yorkshire sides.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:48 GMT

The Championship showpiece will kick off the action on Saturday, May 27 - with the kick-off time to be confirmed.

As it stands in the current table, third-placed Middlesbrough occupy a play-off place, with Michael Carrick's side being three points behind the team currently occupying the second and final automatic promotion position in Sheffield United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of those two sides are highly likely to be competing in the end-of-season lottery.

Most Popular
A general view as Huddersfield fans cheer on their side during the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final match between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2022 in London, England. (Picture: Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
A general view as Huddersfield fans cheer on their side during the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final match between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2022 in London, England. (Picture: Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
A general view as Huddersfield fans cheer on their side during the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final match between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2022 in London, England. (Picture: Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the League One finale will be staged on Monday, May 29, with a 3pm kick-off.

Both Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley are fighting it out at the top end of the third tier - with both contenders in a four-horse race for two automatic promotion slots alongside Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town.

Two will end up missing out and finishing in the play-offs.

Argyle took over at the top on Tuesday and have 80 points from 38 games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday are two points behind on 78, but have two games in hand on the Devonians. Ipswich (75) are three points adrift of the Owls, having played one game fewer than Plymouth.

Meanwhile, fourth-placed Barnsley (72) are eight points behind Argyle, with two games in hand on the Home Park outfit.

The League Two finale will take place on Sunday, May 28 with a 1.30pm kick-off.

Bradford City find themselves in fifth position in League Two, as it stands.

EFLEnglish Football LeagueBarnsleyYorkshireLeague One