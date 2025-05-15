Revealed: Kick-off time for Sheffield United's Championship play-off final against Sunderland

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 15th May 2025, 13:31 BST
SHEFFIELD United's Championship play-off final against Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 24 will kick off at 3pm, the EFL have confirmed.

It ended a frustratingly long wait for the time to be announced, which had placed the travel plans of many in jeopardy.

A statement on the Blades website read: "Following a meeting of the Safety Advisory Group this morning, this year's Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final kick-off time can now be confirmed as 3pm on Saturday 24th May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The meeting included representatives from all relevant agencies and other stakeholders, including the Metropolitan Police and Wembley National Stadium."

Wembley Stadium. Picture: Getty Images.placeholder image
Wembley Stadium. Picture: Getty Images.

United have been allocated 35,531 for the east end of Wembley, with tickets having gone on sale to season-ticket holders on Wednesday lunch-time.

They go on sale to membership card holders from 9am on Friday. At 1pm, tickets go on general sale to supporters with an accredited Sheffield United previous purchase history and a minimum of 200 loyalty points.

Related topics:SunderlandWembley StadiumEFLBlades
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice