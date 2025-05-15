Revealed: Kick-off time for Sheffield United's Championship play-off final against Sunderland
It ended a frustratingly long wait for the time to be announced, which had placed the travel plans of many in jeopardy.
A statement on the Blades website read: "Following a meeting of the Safety Advisory Group this morning, this year's Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final kick-off time can now be confirmed as 3pm on Saturday 24th May.
"The meeting included representatives from all relevant agencies and other stakeholders, including the Metropolitan Police and Wembley National Stadium."
United have been allocated 35,531 for the east end of Wembley, with tickets having gone on sale to season-ticket holders on Wednesday lunch-time.
They go on sale to membership card holders from 9am on Friday. At 1pm, tickets go on general sale to supporters with an accredited Sheffield United previous purchase history and a minimum of 200 loyalty points.