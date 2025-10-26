WILL HARRIS’ goal earned FC Halifax Town a point at home to York City in an action-packed Yorkshire derby.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shaymen made a lightning start to the game but for most of it, they were subjected to an onslaught of pressure by The Minstermen, who somehow only scored once, through Ollie Pearce.

It was certainly a backs-to-the-wall performance from Halifax, who survived wave after wave of York attacks to earn a valuable point, something acknowledged by Shaymen boss Adam Lakeland afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You expect that, they're bringing a quater of a million pound striker off the bench," said Lakeland.

"We're really stretched at the minute and we're very limited with what options we have on the bench, so it's hard for us to make too many positive changes.

"That game is crying out for a David Kawa, somebody with a bit of pace to come on and stretch the pitch, and put the opposition on the back foot, make them drop, which might give you the space to play and get control.

"We just haven't got that option available to us at the minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're working with what we've got and that's a bit frustrating, but I just can't fault the players.

PLEASED: FC Halifax Town manager, Adam Lakeland. Picture: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town Media

"It shouldn't surprise anybody, the character and the grit they've shown, because they've showed it all season.

"Even early on in the season when there were a lot of people questioning me, there were a lot of people questioning us bringing some young players in, there were people questioning us having lads stepping up from the National League North, and we had some difficult spells in games where we maybe went behind.

"But we've showed unbelievable character on numerous occasions to come back and draw or win games, so it doesn't surprise me seeing that grit and that spirit because I know we've got it in abundance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shaymen took the lead after just three minutes when Owen Bray broke into the box and stood up a teasing cross for Harris to head home from close range.

GREAT LEVELLER: Ollie Pearce scored an equaliser for York City at derby rivals FC Halifax Town. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Pearce saw his first attempt at equalising scrubbed off in first-half injury time, then Harris suffered the same fate on the hour. Pearce’s next effort did count, though, as he converted a loose ball with five minutes left but the assistant referee then intervened once again to deny the striker a late winner.

York boss Stuart Maynard felt his side dominated the game.

"I think we probably created enough chances to win two games of football, to be honest,” said Maynard.

"But the biggest frustration for me is what should have been the late winner. It gets given offside, but it is clearly onside and that is a big frustration because it is two points dropped.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FRUSTRATION: York City manager Stuart Maynard Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

FC Halifax Town: S Johnson, Latty-Fairweather (Alimi-Adetoro 67), Capello, Hobson, Mills,Turner-Cooke, Bray (Devonport 66), Hugill, Hmami (Jenkins 80), Cooke, Harris. Unused substitutes: Ford, Tarima, O Smith, Warburton.

York City: Male, Felix (Banks 66), Kitching (Brookes 90), Fallowfield (Walcott 65), Howe, Newby, Grey, Batty, Hunt (Stones 65), Boateng, Pearce. Unused substitutes: Sykes-Kenworthy, Olley, Nathaniel-George.