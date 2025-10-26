Rival bosses give different takes after FC Halifax Town and York City derby stalemate
The Shaymen made a lightning start to the game but for most of it, they were subjected to an onslaught of pressure by The Minstermen, who somehow only scored once, through Ollie Pearce.
It was certainly a backs-to-the-wall performance from Halifax, who survived wave after wave of York attacks to earn a valuable point, something acknowledged by Shaymen boss Adam Lakeland afterwards.
"You expect that, they're bringing a quater of a million pound striker off the bench," said Lakeland.
"We're really stretched at the minute and we're very limited with what options we have on the bench, so it's hard for us to make too many positive changes.
"That game is crying out for a David Kawa, somebody with a bit of pace to come on and stretch the pitch, and put the opposition on the back foot, make them drop, which might give you the space to play and get control.
"We just haven't got that option available to us at the minute.
"We're working with what we've got and that's a bit frustrating, but I just can't fault the players.
"It shouldn't surprise anybody, the character and the grit they've shown, because they've showed it all season.
"Even early on in the season when there were a lot of people questioning me, there were a lot of people questioning us bringing some young players in, there were people questioning us having lads stepping up from the National League North, and we had some difficult spells in games where we maybe went behind.
"But we've showed unbelievable character on numerous occasions to come back and draw or win games, so it doesn't surprise me seeing that grit and that spirit because I know we've got it in abundance.”
The Shaymen took the lead after just three minutes when Owen Bray broke into the box and stood up a teasing cross for Harris to head home from close range.
Pearce saw his first attempt at equalising scrubbed off in first-half injury time, then Harris suffered the same fate on the hour. Pearce’s next effort did count, though, as he converted a loose ball with five minutes left but the assistant referee then intervened once again to deny the striker a late winner.
York boss Stuart Maynard felt his side dominated the game.
"I think we probably created enough chances to win two games of football, to be honest,” said Maynard.
"But the biggest frustration for me is what should have been the late winner. It gets given offside, but it is clearly onside and that is a big frustration because it is two points dropped.”
FC Halifax Town: S Johnson, Latty-Fairweather (Alimi-Adetoro 67), Capello, Hobson, Mills,Turner-Cooke, Bray (Devonport 66), Hugill, Hmami (Jenkins 80), Cooke, Harris. Unused substitutes: Ford, Tarima, O Smith, Warburton.
York City: Male, Felix (Banks 66), Kitching (Brookes 90), Fallowfield (Walcott 65), Howe, Newby, Grey, Batty, Hunt (Stones 65), Boateng, Pearce. Unused substitutes: Sykes-Kenworthy, Olley, Nathaniel-George.
Referee: Richard Aspinall (England).