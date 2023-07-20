All Sections
Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor says Championship club are 'close' to loan signing - plus an update on ex-Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp

ROTHERHAM UNITED boss Matt Taylor says that the club are 'close' to completing a loan signing.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:57 BST

The Millers chief, whose side lost 2-0 in a home friendly against Middlesbrough on Wednesday night, is seeking to boost his squad options, especially in creative areas at the top end of the pitch and up front.

So far this summer, Rotherham have brought in goalkeeper Dillon Phillips, defender Grant Hall and a defensive midfielder Cafu, but are yet to land an offensive-minded player or two.

On the prospect of activity this week, Taylor, who has lost the services of the club's biggest attacking threat from last term in Chiedozie Ogbene, said: "I hope so, we are close on a loan.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"I think that's realistic in the next couple of days and another one might come through.

"We have almost got agreements in place with a couple of clubs. Now, we are down to the players (and( if they have other suitors elsewhere, which always happens.

"I understand that, we can't control what happens elsewhere. All we can do is put something in front of these clubs and if that gets agreed, we've hell of a chance.

"There's always possibilities and it's something we continue to work towards. We have had some clear meetings in terms of where we are at the moment and where we want to get to. With nine subs this season, we need some strength in depth."

The Millers have publicly expressed their interest in released Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp and Taylor is expecting a decision one way or the other on whether the Champonship's record scorer will come by the end of the week.

On Sharp, who has rival second-tier interest from the likes of Coventry City, Taylor added: "It's not moved on or moved backwards. It's where it has been.

"We will probably know by the end of the week in relation to that. I have been comfortable in what we can and can't do in relation to that. We'll see if anything progresses."

