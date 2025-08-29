Central defender Jamal Baptiste has joined Rotherham United on loan from neighbours Sheffield United until the end of the season.

Even after the signing of Lenny Agbaire from Celtic, another centre-back was on manager Matt Hamshaw's shopping list.

In Redbridge-born Baptiste he has one with a strong pedigree but in need of first-team experience.

The 21-year-old came through the academies at Manchester City and West Ham United before being signed by the Blades late last year.

Four years ago he made his West Ham debut as a substitute in a 4-0 FA Cup win over Doncaster Rovers, and later that year he played 90 in a Europa League group game against Dinamo Zagreb.

He has so far only played twice for the Blades, both oddly against Cardiff City. His debut came as an 84th-minute substitute in the Championship, his first start in a much-changed FA Cup team.

Baptise is the 12th signing of Hamshaw's first transfer window as manager and he is still looking for more. Outgoings may be needed to balance the books.

The Millers manager says he is open to permanent or loan signings, but expects the latter to be more likely.

"It's about making decisions that are informed more than reactionary," he said. "We've had positive conversations with a number of targets."