Rotherham United v Sheffield United: My Milers were unfairly judged last season, says Matt Hamshaw

Matt Hamshaw believes his Rotherham United players were unfairly judged in a disappointing 2024-25, but he is eager to add young, athletic players who can bring the best out of them.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millers fans will have a first chance to see the new-look team at the New York Stadium on Saturday, when they host Sheffield United in a pre-season friendly.

It was an unhappy place last season, with a side expected to at least challenge for promotion never doing so. They finished 13th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamshaw, who came in for the final eight matches after the sacking of Steve Evans, feels that has wrongly been held against some.

"I think some of these players have been judged unfairly last season," he said. "They're capable of a hell of a lot more.

"I genuinely believe we've got a core group who can achieve something. What that achievement looks like, who knows?"

Hamshaw has changed formation to a back three and is looking for a more energetic approach as he continues to add to his squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want young players, I want athleticism," he said. "I think we have a really good group of senior players who have been in the league and will get better.

PROTECTIVE: Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"I love playing at New York Stadium and we've got some top opposition coming. We might do a little bit more without the ball than with it."

The Blades have added only one senior player – Tyler Bindon – to date in a disruptive summer which saw Ruben Selles replace Chris Wilder as manager. The Spaniard is not easily flustered.

“The market is fluid and it's about waiting to get a couple of players we are interested in," he said. "I'm not in a rush because we already have a good team and squad. But three or four players to add a bit extra are important.”