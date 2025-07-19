Rotherham United v Sheffield United: My Milers were unfairly judged last season, says Matt Hamshaw
Millers fans will have a first chance to see the new-look team at the New York Stadium on Saturday, when they host Sheffield United in a pre-season friendly.
It was an unhappy place last season, with a side expected to at least challenge for promotion never doing so. They finished 13th.
Hamshaw, who came in for the final eight matches after the sacking of Steve Evans, feels that has wrongly been held against some.
"I think some of these players have been judged unfairly last season," he said. "They're capable of a hell of a lot more.
"I genuinely believe we've got a core group who can achieve something. What that achievement looks like, who knows?"
Hamshaw has changed formation to a back three and is looking for a more energetic approach as he continues to add to his squad.
"I want young players, I want athleticism," he said. "I think we have a really good group of senior players who have been in the league and will get better.
"I love playing at New York Stadium and we've got some top opposition coming. We might do a little bit more without the ball than with it."
The Blades have added only one senior player – Tyler Bindon – to date in a disruptive summer which saw Ruben Selles replace Chris Wilder as manager. The Spaniard is not easily flustered.
“The market is fluid and it's about waiting to get a couple of players we are interested in," he said. "I'm not in a rush because we already have a good team and squad. But three or four players to add a bit extra are important.”
Meanwhile, safe standing will be introduced to the back of Bramall Lane's Kop, and the away end next season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.