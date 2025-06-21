Ruben Selles makes key pledge at Sheffield United as Middlesbrough FC close in on appointment

RUBEN Selles insists everyone will be ‘on the same page’ on the football side of the operation at Sheffield United in 2025-26.

The 42-year-old was swiftly confirmed as Chris Wilder's successor as manager on Wednesday evening following the departure of the Yorkshireman.

Tensions between Wilder and the board, principally surrounding the decision of US owners COH Sports to introduce a new approach to recruitment and scouting – with the club using artificial intelligence to scout players – were widely cited in the Blades’ decision to change managerial course.

United's first summer signing was led by AI in the shape of winger Ehije Ukaki, with more data-led signings expected.

Ukaki was a second arrival from BuIgarian outfit Botev Plovdiv in the space of six months after the addition of another Nigerian attacker Christian Nwachukwu.

United also signed Peruvian winger Jefferson Caceres via AI in the winter window.

Proficient in several languages, Selles has worked in seven different countries and in a variety of roles across football.

In his time in Norway, the Spaniard worked as a chief data analyst for Strømsgodset IF and is comfortable with using a variety of analytical and data-driven platforms across football.

The former Hull City and Reading chief, who has signed a three-year deal, said: “It's very important when you start conversations and come to a club when everyone is on the same page. From the very beginning and the start of our meetings and way we have been talking, we see the game in the same way and it's important to be supported by the ownership group in terms of the ideas and in supporting the club in terms of moving the club forward.

“We need to embrace data and new technologies, but the most important thing is not to forget the football essence. I think we are capable of delivering a good model and optimising our performance by using all the tools that we have.

“Because of my background working in some different roles and in different technical jobs, I am capable of understanding and putting those things together as we have done at previous clubs.”

Middlesbrough are close to confirming the appointment of Rob Edwards as their new head coach.

The former Luton Town manager, 42, has been in advanced talks with Boro this week, having been identified as the club hierarchy's choice to replace Michael Carrick following a round of interviews.

Edwards was beaten to the Boro job by Carrick in October 2022 and has previously worked with the club’s sporting director Kieran Scott and chief scout Chris Jones at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He is thought to have impressed the Riverside bosses during talks regarding the vacant position, specifically in terms of his vision for the club, going forward.

Edwards was also in recent discussions with Bristol City about the vacant role at Ashton Gate, but a move to Teesside represented his preferred choice.

The West Country outfit have since appointed former Barnsley chief Gerhard Struber as their new head coach.