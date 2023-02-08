Rumoured would-be Sheffield United owner Dozy Mmobuosi on his 'ghost' airline

The man expected to be Sheffield United's next owner has responded to questions about his airline company.

The stories have neither been confirmed nor denied – there are legal restraints on what can be said whilst the process is up and running – but it has led to greater scrutiny of his wealth and businesses.

One concern raised was an airline company that had apparently never never scheduled a flight. A statement on his behalf has explained why, and says the company is due to be dissolved.

TAEKOVER TALK: Sheffield United

“Mr Dozy Mmobuosi has long held ambitions to make investments in the aviation sector driven by his belief that the aviation sector in Africa requires investment to develop and meet the demand of a rapidly expanding population,” it said.

“In 2019, he established Tingo Airlines Ltd (UK) with the goal of acquiring a license and operating flights between Europe and Africa. However, due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in early 2020, Mr Mmobuosi redirected resources towards Tingo Mobile to develop Nwassa and Tingo Pay. Tingo Airlines Ltd (UK) is in the process of being dissolved.

“Following the disruption to the global aviation sector Mr Mmobuosi and Omni-Blu Aviation Limited, a fast-growing airline incorporated in Nigeria, entered into a Joint Venture and Mutual Cooperation Agreement (JVMC) in 2020. They incorporated a Joint Venture Company (JVCo) called Omni-Tingo Aviation Services Limited.

“The JVMC flights are to be operated under Omni-Blu Aviation licences (the technical partners under the JVCo) with Mr Mmobuosi’s family office providing the requisite funding resources for aircraft leasing and acquisitions.

“Mr Mmobuosi, and Omni-Blu Aviation Limited through its appointed representative, own fifty percent shareholding of Omni-Tingo JVCo respectively.”

Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud bought a 50 per cent stake in the Blades in 2013 before buying out his partner Kevin McCabe in a bitter and protracted process settled by the courts in 2019.

He has now put the club up for sale after struggling to meet his financial obligations since relegation from the Premier League two years ago. The Blades are currently under a transfer embargo for failing to pay the instalments on historic transfers.