Ryan Giggs' son amongst 11 Sheffield United youngsters handed first professional contracts
Whilst most have been in the Shirecliffe set-up for some time, defender Max Asante-Boakye has joined from Aston Villa.
The club's pathway for young players has been a strength of recent seasons, with the likes of Oliver Arblaster, Sydie Peck and Femi Seriki making important first-team contributions after coming through the academy set-up. Despite that, strengthening youth development is a focus, with plans for a new first-team training complex at Dore partly about allowing the academy to upgrade to Category One status by taking up the space vacated.
Signing younger players to develop, such as Asante-Boakye, is also a big part of the strategy under new owner COH Sports, although their use of artificial intelligence to identify 19-year-old Nigerians Ehije Ukaki and Christian Nwachukwu and 22-year-old Peruvian Jefferson Caceres was a bone of contention that played a part in the departure of manager Chris Wilder, who has since been replaced by Ruben Selles.
Archie Christie-Crainie, Coby Hewitson, Frankie Jones, Jackson Blaize, Seth Okyere and Zach Giggs are due to step up to under-21 football after completing scholarships.
Aaron Reid, Sam Colechin, Siem Eyob-Abraha and Theo Howard have also been handed first deals.
Only full-back Colechin has played for the Blades' first team – in last season's FA Cup.
Giggs, son of Manchester United legend Ryan, has been at the club since 2023. Like Eritrean-born Eyob-Abraha, he joined from the Red Devils' academy. Reid has spent time in Manchester City's youth set-up, and Blaize in Chelsea's.
Giggs is also a wide player, but operates at full-back or wing-back.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.