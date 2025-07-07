Ryan Giggs' son amongst 11 Sheffield United youngsters handed first professional contracts

Sheffield United have handed first professional contracts to 11 teenagers, including the son of Ryan Giggs.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst most have been in the Shirecliffe set-up for some time, defender Max Asante-Boakye has joined from Aston Villa.

The club's pathway for young players has been a strength of recent seasons, with the likes of Oliver Arblaster, Sydie Peck and Femi Seriki making important first-team contributions after coming through the academy set-up. Despite that, strengthening youth development is a focus, with plans for a new first-team training complex at Dore partly about allowing the academy to upgrade to Category One status by taking up the space vacated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signing younger players to develop, such as Asante-Boakye, is also a big part of the strategy under new owner COH Sports, although their use of artificial intelligence to identify 19-year-old Nigerians Ehije Ukaki and Christian Nwachukwu and 22-year-old Peruvian Jefferson Caceres was a bone of contention that played a part in the departure of manager Chris Wilder, who has since been replaced by Ruben Selles.

Archie Christie-Crainie, Coby Hewitson, Frankie Jones, Jackson Blaize, Seth Okyere and Zach Giggs are due to step up to under-21 football after completing scholarships.

Aaron Reid, Sam Colechin, Siem Eyob-Abraha and Theo Howard have also been handed first deals.

Only full-back Colechin has played for the Blades' first team – in last season's FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giggs, son of Manchester United legend Ryan, has been at the club since 2023. Like Eritrean-born Eyob-Abraha, he joined from the Red Devils' academy. Reid has spent time in Manchester City's youth set-up, and Blaize in Chelsea's.