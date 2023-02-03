Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye's keenness to stay at Sheffield United a massive endorsement for Paul Heckingbottom

Keeping Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye in January was important for Sheffield United's hopes of returning to the Premier League but without keeping them happy, it would have been counter-productive.

It speaks volumes not just for the players but the club they play for that amidst all the uncertainty around Bramall Lane caused by a transfer embargo and ongoing speculation about a £90m takeover, Norway midfielder Berge and Senegal striker Ndiaye wanted to be there for the second half of the campaign.

It was not like they did not have attractive alternatives. Fulham and Newcastle United were amongst the clubs looking at Berge, Everton at Ndiaye.

But they nor anyone else were able to put in bids which met the Blades' high valuations of the pair – or in Berge's case met a £35m release clause which, if met, would have left them powerless to resist.

Had either become disruptive, though, or even agitated for a move, the hierarchy may have had to rethink their asking prices. Not much looks capable of disrupting Sheffield United's quest to return to the Premier League this season, but an unhappy camp could have done the trick.

"The culture's good here, the environment, but they're good people too," stresses their manager Paul Heckingbottom. "It probably says more about what we've got going on here than who's been speaking to them or chatting to us as a club.

"Certainly this window and the last one, the respect they've shown –both of them – to the club, me and their team-mates is pleasing and makes you proud to be working with them.

"It's not me trying to advertising them for sale but that's the reason I'd endorse those two players if someone came and asked me about them.

HAPPY: Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge

"But there's no one happier than them two now and we've got these 18 games to focus on.

"They enjoy being at the club, playing in front of the fans, being at the top of the league thinking they can achieve something.

"It probably helps that they know we enjoy having them here but they're treated no different to anyone else and I feel we get that back in how they behave. They've just reinforced that in this window."

It is a huge vote of confidence from Berge and Ndiaye in what Heckingbottom is doing, and from the Sheffield United board to have taken the manager’s advice not to jeopardise a lucrative promotion by selling them mid-season.

SETTLED: In-form forward Iliman Ndiaye

"They want to achieve, they're ambitious but they're dedicated to doing that with us," says the manager of his star players.

"It's something that highlights where we are and where they feel they are with us.

"We have to win games, we have to push and see what happens afterwards.

"How we've dealt with this from last season with the board, (owner) Prince Abdullah and the directors is trying to talk a lot so everyone understands where we're trying to get to. It doesn't mean we can always do what I want but we're trying to do the right things.

"We've managed in my eyes to get the best outcome we could have. I'm really pleased with that and it's done now, we can focus on the football."

Perhaps what is most pleasing is that with all this going on in the background, the Blades have not lost a match since before the World Cup, when they were beaten at home by Saturday's Championship opponents Rotherham United.

"Generally the only person it does affect is the player," said Heckingbottom of the transfer speculation. "As a manager you have it all the time, agents have it with all their players and most of it is speculation.

"For the amount of talk, the amount that come off is very few.

"We don't let things be an issue. What's important is the outcomes you get.

"What outcome do you want? We've got that.

"If you'd asked me a few weeks ago I might have wanted different things (he was hoping to bring in a striker to replace Reda Khadra) but you've got to make the best of it.

"If you sulk and moan you're not going to achieve what you want. If I say there's no excuses and come here (to speak to the media) and sulk and moan we're not living it."

Daniel Jebbiosn will be suspended for Saturday's game at the New York Stadium after his red card at Wrexham. The Blades had considered an appeal but with no conclusive video evidence did not.

James McAtee went off injured at the Racecourse Ground, but is expected to be fit to face the Millers.

"I think he'll be all right," said Heckingbottom. "He trained on Thursday although we've looked after him a little bit.

"Ciaran (Clark) and Flecky (John Fleck) are back training with us. Ciaran's fine, he's trained, but only a couple of days,

"We know he's a long way away from where he wants to be.