Sander Berge's adaptability gives Sheffield United mystery even after Anel Ahmedhodzic leak

The headline part of the Blades' team news leaked out nearly a fortnight ago when it was revealed Anel Ahmedhodzic had withdrawn from Nations League duty with an injury which would keep him out for around four weeks.

Heckingbottom did his best to cast doubt on that timescale but would rather the Blues were unaware of the in-form centre-back's absence altogether.

"They released a statement saying he'd been injured but we knew – we sent him for a scan after the Preston game," said the manager.

FLEXIBLE: Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't know why they reported on it. We wouldn't have, I'd have rather have you lot (in the media) thinking he was starting.

"They've given Birmingham that advantage and he didn't even travel with them. That's a strange one.

"But it's done, it's gone. We can't hide it, can't deny it, it's just one of them things.

"He's damaged his thigh. We knew he was feeling it going into the Preston game. He missed Luton with a dead leg. There was plenty of fluid so we knew it was significant but he's been wanting to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

THIGH INJURY: Sheffield United's Bosnia centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic

"He carried on through the game, it was nothing snapped or torn. But there is damage there and we know if he carries on playing and training it's going to make it worse so we needed to get it settled down."

Heckingbottom was prepared to divulge Jayden Bogle is ready for selection after he, Adam Davies and Billy Sharp played for the under-21s against Hull City on Tuesday.

Sharp returned to the first team in the last outing at Preston North End but wing-back Bogle had not played since February after a knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The plan was for Bill and Jayden to have 45 (minutes) and Davo played the 90," revealed Heckingbottom. "They could have done more, Bill would have wanted to do more but I wouldn't have gained too much at the expense of that extra risk.

"Jayden, with the length of time he's been out, he's had two weeks back training, he's worked extremely hard and the guys working with him have done great but he's not going to be at the levels he was just before he stopped playing last season.

"However he is pain-free, which he wasn't last season, and he's shown enough to me in training and in that game that if he's needed for some minutes, we'd use him."

The hope is that defenders Ciaran Clark, Enda Stevens and Jack Robinson will be back in two or three weeks, and midfielder John Fleck can return before the World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is, however, one element of surprise the Blades always have, thanks to the adaptability of their players, in particular Sander Berge.

"We've played what you would say on paper is the same sort of team or shape every game but it very rarely has been, whether that's because we've played right footers on the left side, different instructions to the centre-backs, to the midfield three and the front two – we change every game slightly," said Heckingbottom, whose side usually take a front-foot approach in some sort of variation of 3-4-3 or 3-5-2.

Berge's ability to play all midfield roles means he is often key to a shape which rarely stays the same throughout a match.

"In (2020-21) he was coming back (from injury) and he played for a little bit in a specific role on the outside of a (midfield) three," explained Heckingbottom. "We’ve used him in a midfield two, which he's comfortable in but we wanted more goals, to use his power more, carry the ball at the top end of the pitch and have a lot more attacking intent about him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When he was on the outside it was about him getting in the box, then we used him a bit more narrowly to allow our outside centre-backs to get it and for him to join in with the forwards a bit more.

"There's two distinct ways we've used him in how we press to win the ball back. He got the goal from one of them at Preston. He's certainly enjoyed the different roles.

"I don't think we've ever consistently done the same, there's always some sort of change and generally the midfield will be involved in it.

"He knows what to do because we work all the time with video. One thing he can get better at, he can be more vocal and instruct more on the pitch. That will come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's good enough for us to use him in different ways and I think he enjoys that responsibility. It's helped him get goals and assists. He knows how much he's appreciated by his team-mates, staff, fans. That helps.

"He's learning and responding really well. Whichever XI's on the pitch there's a lot of responsibility for them to understand the job."