Senegal hand Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye first international call-up after brilliant end to Championship season

The 22-year-old was born in France but his father is Senegalese and moved to England for work when Ndiaye was a teenager. That led to him being part of the Boreham Wood youth set-up which also produced Huddersfield Town's Sorba Thomas before joining Sheffield United in 2019.
Ndiaye made his Blades debut in then-caretaker manager Paul Heckingbottom's first game in charge, at Leicester Ciity, in March 2021. But his career only really took off when he signed a new Bramall Lane contract in August.
Seen more as a No 10, Ndiaye was pressed into service as a makeshift No 9 by Billy Sharp's late-season injuries and scored in four of the last five games of the the regular season, ensuring his team reached the end-of-season play-offs. They lost their two-legged semi-final to Nottingham Forest on penalties, despite Ndiaye converting his spot kick.
Senegal are at home to Benin on June 4 before travelling to Rwanda for a game three days later for their opening group games in the qualifying stages of the African Nations Cup.