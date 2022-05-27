Senegal hand Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye first international call-up after brilliant end to Championship season

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye has been rewarded for an excellent end to the season with his first call-up to the senior Senegal team.

By Stuart Rayner
Friday, 27th May 2022, 2:51 pm
Updated Friday, 27th May 2022, 2:53 pm

The 22-year-old was born in France but his father is Senegalese and moved to England for work when Ndiaye was a teenager. That led to him being part of the Boreham Wood youth set-up which also produced Huddersfield Town's Sorba Thomas before joining Sheffield United in 2019.

Ndiaye made his Blades debut in then-caretaker manager Paul Heckingbottom's first game in charge, at Leicester Ciity, in March 2021. But his career only really took off when he signed a new Bramall Lane contract in August.

GOALS: Iliman Ndiaye ended the Championship season in brilliant form

Seen more as a No 10, Ndiaye was pressed into service as a makeshift No 9 by Billy Sharp's late-season injuries and scored in four of the last five games of the the regular season, ensuring his team reached the end-of-season play-offs. They lost their two-legged semi-final to Nottingham Forest on penalties, despite Ndiaye converting his spot kick.

Senegal are at home to Benin on June 4 before travelling to Rwanda for a game three days later for their opening group games in the qualifying stages of the African Nations Cup.

