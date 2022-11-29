Senegal have turned to Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye for what could be a shoot-out to decide who faces England in the first knockout round of the World Cup.

Assuming the Netherlands beat hapless Qatar in their final group A game – and nothing can be taken for granted in this competition – then the winners between Ecuador and Senegal will go through in second place. A point ahead, Ecaudor will qualify for a draw, so African champions Senegal have to win.

With the stakes so high, they have turned to Sheffield United striker Ndiaye to make his first World Cup start.

The 22-year-old came off the bench in the first two games and set up Leeds United summer target Bamba Dieng to score the final goal in Friday's 3-1 win over Qatar.

Ndiaye has nine games already for the Blades this season, but only made his international debut in June.

Second place in Group A will play the winners in Group B on Sunday evening.

England go into their final round of matches top of the group and only needing to avoid a 4-0 defeat by Wales to progress, but they will need to win the game to top the group should Iran beat the United States of America.

Second place in the group will meet the Group A winners on Saturday.

WORLD CUP NOD: Iliman Ndiaye impressed from the bench for Senegal against Qatar

A Senegal versus England tie could create some moral dilemmas for English Blades fans who do not have any players in the Three Lions squad, albeit Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker, Aaron Ramsdale and Conor Coady all had spells at Bramall Lane.

