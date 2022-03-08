On his first return to Bramall Lane, Chris Wilder will be given a rapturous ovation from Sheffield United fans, befitting of the way he put the Blades – his boyhood club – back on the footballing map during one of the most remarkable managerial tenures at a Yorkshire club in recent times.

His friend and rival this evening in Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom knows what it feels to manage against a side who you happen to have managed, played for and support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That occurred towards the end of the 2017-18 season when he led Leeds United against hometown club Barnsley at Elland Road. The reaction he received from Reds followers that day was frosty.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder returns to Bramall Lane and former club Sheffield United tonight Picture: Tony Johnson

Wilder, who left the Blades almost a year ago, will be more warmly received, for sure.

As for how the Middlesbrough manager will feel at the place which has provided him with so many life memories, let alone football ones, it is likely to be a touch surreal.

Certainly before the action gets under way when two rivals in close proximity in the Championship play-off shake up face each other. Once the whistle blows, there will be a bit more normality.

Heckingbottom said: “The difference Chris has got is that we have all played against former clubs and managed against them. But the difference is this is Chris’s club. He is a boyhood fan and has played for and managed the club and had success. It is a totally different feel and that will be strange for him.

Chris Wilder, pictured during his time at Sheffield United with midfielder John Fleck. Picture: Andrew Yates/Sportimage

“You have attachments to former clubs, of course you do and some more than others as you have good times and good people there. But before Chris was a football player or manager, he was a fan. This was his club.”

Wilder is not overly prone to sentiment. He may have a brief moment of reflection when he returns to S2, but he insists his focus is on the business in hand.

The 54-year-old said: “It’s business as usual for me. Of course, I had a tremendous connection with the supporters, players and the immediate staff there.

“Those relationships don’t go away just because of a change of club, and they won’t do, but for me, the journey began in November – a new journey where I’ve been humbled with the reception we’ve all had since we’ve come to Middlesbrough.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: Darren Staples/Sportimage

“Memories from previous clubs, and the one that was closest to my heart, are always going to be there, there’s no denying that. But there are new memories to be made, and new experiences we’re really looking forward to.”

The Blades and Boro lie next to each other in the table, with the former highly likely to leapfrog the Teessiders into the play-off positions, should they prevail this evening.

It adds to the significance of a game which cannot be construed as an ordinary one. Just as Heckingbottom is desperate for his side to hit back from a disappointing past couple of results and performances, so Wilder will also be driven in his own pursuit of success.

He will also be mindful that Boro’s away form must improve a notch if they are going to end the campaign in the top six.

Boro have won their last nine games in all competitions at the Riverside Stadium, with their home form being the second best in the Championship.

By contrast, their away statistics are the 18th best, with Boro heading into the game on the back of successive losses to Barnsley and Bristol City, with Wilder’s side without a league win on their travels in four matches – with three ending in defeat.

It is another reason why three points would take on extra kudos tonight.

Heckingbottom added: “It is human nature, of course you do (want to win a bit more). No matter if anyone says it doesn’t.

“It’s three points, but from a personal point of view, there’s a different sort of satisfaction and we have to make sure Chris does not get that feeling. That’s our job and he’d expect no different from us and we know what to expect from Chris and his team.

“Chris deserves a run of applause and we need to focus on us and how we approach it and we need the fans on our side and fighting for their club.

“It will be an exciting run-in and every game will be crucial and in every game, we want to get points and the fans have a part to play in what will be a good game. We want this to be a tough place for Boro to come and try and impose their style.

“We want it to be all about us and our fans.”

George Baldock could return for United tonight, but Charlie Goode, Enda Stevens and Chris Basham miss out alongside David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster and Jayden Bogle.

Riley McGree is again unlikely to feature for Boro.

Last six games: Sheffield United DDWWLD; Middlesbrough WLWLWW.

Referee: T Robinson (West Sussex).