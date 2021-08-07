Sheffield United 0 Birmingham City 1 - player ratings

Stuart Rayner looks at home the hme players performed.
Aaron Ramsdale - had little to do, which made the defeat the more frustrating 6
George Baldock - nothing spectacular either way 6
John Egan - dealt with Birmingham's aerial threat 6
Jack Robinson - Lukas Jutkiewicz nearly did to him what Maxime Colin did to Ben Osborn, but the header went wide 6
Ben Osborn - not his fault that he was exposed as a midfielder at left-back but the goal 6
Sander Berge - pushed forward well down the right wing in the second half 7
Oliver Norwood - had a shot wel saved in the first half 6
John Fleck - had a lengthy spell on the left of a four-man midfield. Not really a night for the Scot 6
David McGoldrick - chopped and changed roles, making it hard for him to get in the game 6
Lys Mousset - unfortunate to injure himself slipping on the wet surface but he had not made much mpact at that point 6
Oliver Burke - hit the post on a night of plenty of huff and puff but frustratingly little product 6.
Substitutes:
Rhian Brewster (for Mousset, 53) - got great encouragement from the crowd but was unable to magic an equaliser 5
Billy Sharp (for Fleck, 68) - no chances really created for him 5
Oli McBurnie (for Burke, 80) - unable to make much impact in his time on the field 5
Not used: Basham, Freeman, Bogle, Verrips.