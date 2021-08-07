Sheffield United 0 Birmingham City 1 - player ratings

SURGES: Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge

Stuart Rayner looks at home the hme players performed.

Aaron Ramsdale - had little to do, which made the defeat the more frustrating 6

George Baldock - nothing spectacular either way 6

John Egan - dealt with Birmingham's aerial threat 6

Jack Robinson - Lukas Jutkiewicz nearly did to him what Maxime Colin did to Ben Osborn, but the header went wide 6

Ben Osborn - not his fault that he was exposed as a midfielder at left-back but the goal 6

Sander Berge - pushed forward well down the right wing in the second half 7

Oliver Norwood - had a shot wel saved in the first half 6

John Fleck - had a lengthy spell on the left of a four-man midfield. Not really a night for the Scot 6

David McGoldrick - chopped and changed roles, making it hard for him to get in the game 6

Lys Mousset - unfortunate to injure himself slipping on the wet surface but he had not made much mpact at that point 6

Oliver Burke - hit the post on a night of plenty of huff and puff but frustratingly little product 6.

Substitutes:

Rhian Brewster (for Mousset, 53) - got great encouragement from the crowd but was unable to magic an equaliser 5

Billy Sharp (for Fleck, 68) - no chances really created for him 5

Oli McBurnie (for Burke, 80) - unable to make much impact in his time on the field 5