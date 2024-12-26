Sheffield United 0 Burnley 2: No perfect ten as Blades suffer first home defeat of season as fine Championship run ends

Sheffield United 0 Burnley 2 AMID all the talk of a brave new dawn under Sheffield United’s recently-confirmed owners COH Sports, Chris Wilder was naturally keen on something existing and old remaining very much the same.

Namely, the club’s astonishing league record at their Bramall Lane citadel in 2024-25.

Chasing a perfect ten of second-tier victories and clean sheets against an opponent who started the Boxing Day programme in third spot - four points and two places behind the hosts - had the makings of the Blades’ stiffest test of the lot.

Burnley’s recent record in the Broad Acres also suggested as much. The Clarets boasted a strong seven-match unbeaten sequence across the other side of the Roses divide in Yorkshire since being beaten at this particular venue in November 2022, coincidentally. And so it proved.

Burnley’s Hannibal Mejbri (left) and Sheffield United's Jack Robinson battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

On a murky day in S2, with new co-chairmen Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy watching on from the stands - they received a warm welcome after being introduced to Unitedites ahead of kick-off - the illumination came from the red rose as opposed to the white one.

It saw Blades keeper Michael Cooper concede for the first time on home soil in just over 15 hours. A total of 903 minutes to be precise.

Josh Brownhill’s powerful header just before the break ended United’s hopes of registering double figures in number of consecutive home clean sheets, as they let in a goal at home for the first time since August 17.

A deflected strike on 53 minutes from Zian Flemming intensified the pain relatively early in the second half and that was pretty much that.

It was an occasion when United couldn’t get going and were far from their normal selves against well-drilled rivals, who are now just a point behind them in the standings.

A poor day was compounded by a late injury for Harry Souttar, who looked in a bad way as he hobbled off in clear discomfort as the Blades ended the game with 10 men.

Having operated without a recognised centre-forward for most of his season, Burnley’s success has been based, to a fair degree, on a high level of organisation and not necessarily exhilaration.

That was evidenced in a first half brimful of perspiration but with no inspiration, aside from one key moment.

Given the pair’s proximity in the table, the odds on the game being a tight contest based on fine margins were pretty short ahead of kick-off and it was reconfirmed by events in the opening 45 minutes.

The opening goal also had the makings of being a significant moment in the context of the game.

In a half which was devoid of goalmouth incident, with defences very firmly on top, it was the Clarets who made the decisive move.

Bashir Humphreys was given far too much on the right, the only aberration by both backlines in the first period and it was telling.

The full-back’s excellent cross was met with an equally top-class finish with Brownhill arriving right on cue at the back post to plant a firm header into the net as Cooper picked the ball out of his own home goal for the first time since signing from Plymouth Argyle.

It also represented the first time that United, incredibly, had been behind in a home league fixture this term.

The host’s sole effort on target before the interval was a pretty tame shot from Gus Hamer. Clarets’ centre-halves CJ Egan-Riley and Maxime Esteve cleared most things that travelled in their direction. In fairness, so did Souttar and Jack Robinson in the opposite goal, apart from one instance.

United, who started with Callum O’Hare on the right and Rhian Brewster as the ‘ten’, sacrificed the industry of Vini Souza for the craft of Tom Davies at the start of the second half in a bid to get themselves going.

Attacking the Shoreham Street end, United’s players needed to give their big holiday crowd something to get their teeth into.

They hinted at that, while one or two decisions from Oliver Langford also had the desired effect of revving up home followers.

Unfortunately, United’s task soon got seriously difficult.

Afforded a tasty free-kick opportunity, it looked like the Clarets had passed it up after Flemming’s strike hit the wall.

It came straight back to the attacking midfielder, who was far more successful with his second effort, aided by a huge slice of fortune.

His shot took a big deflection off his team-mate Josh Cullen before hurtling past Cooper.

It was the perfect script for a tactically proficient Burnley side, who had fun for the rest of the game while Unitedites seethed.

Substitute Lyle Foster went close to a late third for the Clarets.

Sheffield United: Cooper; Gilchrist (Ahmedhodzic 72), Souttar, Robinson, Burrows; Souza (T Davies 46), Peck; Brewster (Brooks 73), O’Hare (One 82), Hamer; Moore. Substitutes unused: A Davies, McCallum,, Baptiste, Marsh, Blacker.

Burnley: Trafford; Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys; Cullen, Laurent; Anthony, Brownhill, Mejbri (Egan 86); Flemming (Foster 86). Substitutes unused: Hladky, Worrall, Rodriguez, Ekdal, Pires, Koleosho, Hountondji.