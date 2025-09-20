“WE CANNOT affect what has happened in the past. It’s about today and going forward - and together - and this has been proved - we can be a force.”

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So said returning Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, in signing off his first set of tubthumping programme notes on his third coming at Bramall Lane.

After his ‘extended holiday’ as he put in earlier in the week, Wilder had his business head back on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following this, he will certainly know he has a big job. Things sometimes get worse before they get better.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

A punishing start to the campaign for the bruised Blades got a whole lot worse at the death when substitute Isaac Olaofe guilded a strong finish from the visitors.

United are now without a league goal in just under nine-and-a-half hours and prop up the table. Grim.

In the process, a sixth successive league loss at the opening of the campaign saw them equal unwanted history as they became just the fourth Championship side to achieve that unwanted ‘feat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They join Sheffield Wednesday (07-08), Peterborough United (12-13) and Wycombe Wanderers (20-21) in that regard.

Charlton Athletic's James Bree (left) and Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

In rain-ravaged conditions that got progressively worse as the first-half went on, United could not be knocked for energy, industry and willingness, but plainly looked like a side desperately needing something to fall for them in the right area and one where several new signings were still in the process of integration in truth.

United’s best spell arrived either side of the half-hour mark, but visiting keeper Thomas Kaminski was protected pretty well by a well-organised Charlton rearguard, five at the back without the ball.

His opposite number in Michael Cooper made the class contribution, making a blinding reaction save in the lead-up to half-time to brilliantly claw away Lloyd Jones’ header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A couple of Wilder’s changes were to be fully expected, with Gus Hamer and Tyrese Campbell restored to the starting line-up after the Ipswich abomination.

Chiedozie Ogbene also lined up from the off, with the ex-Rotherham United winger handed a debut.

Meanwhile, three others were also making their bows at the Lane, in the shape of new captain Japhet Tanganga and his central defensive cohort Mark McGuinness alongside Alex Matos.

Blades players were afforded a fair bit of applause as they left the pitch following their warm-up and the volume was pumped up as Wilder took centre stage ahead of kick-off and clapped Unitedites and banged his fist against his heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A huge banner in the Kop reading ‘One of Our Own’ accompanied by a stirring rendition represented a good start for the hosts. But once the game got under way, it was Charlton who had the better chances.

Greg Docherty sent Charlie Kelman away early and he fired a low shot wide, while Charlton’s Tyreece Campbell, an irritant for the hosts and a real issue for Ben Godfrey at times, dragged an effort on the opposite flank after being found by James Bree.

United would gradually get into the game and had plenty of possession, but big chances were at a premium.

A header from Tyrese Campbell floated wide - despite the theatrical dive from Kaminski, it was going nowhere near the net - while a crisply-hit shot from Hamer, following a neat short corner routine flew not far over. There wasn’t a great deal else, in truth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamer was forced to drop deep for the ball at times and invariably had a couple of Charlton players in his vicinity. It was frustrating half for him and others in red and white.

Attacking the Kop on the resumption, United sought better.

Something looked to have dropped early in the box, only for Josh Edwards to make a fine last-ditch block to get in the way of Campbell’s goalbound drive.

United needed a moment of magic or maybe a mistake from someone in a visiting jersey. All the while, Wilder might just have been starting to contemplate a canny change or two, perhaps.

Alongside the conditions, the number of stoppages also did not help in the flow of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sydie Peck saw a deflected shot flash wide. The preciously-sought goal refused to come.

At the other end, Cooper grasped a dangerous-looking header from Docherty before Wilder administered more changes with Tahith Chong, another on a home debut and Tom Cannon summoned.

Docherty’s aerial prowess almost led to a breakthrough when he arrived on cue and thumped a header narrowly over in front of the fair-sized Addicks following.

Cooper was then called into action to deny substitute Miles Leaburn and rescue Peck following his initial error in losing the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlton persisted and got their reward through Olaofe, played in by James Bree after United were unhinged down their right.

It never rains but pours when you are struggling.

Sheffield United: Cooper; Godfrey (Seriki 66), Tanganga, McGuinness, Burrows; Peck, Matos (Soumare 85); Ogbene (Barry 66), O’Hare (Chong 73), Hamer; Tyrese Campbell (Cannon 73). Substitutes unused: A Davies, McCallum, Mee, One.

Charlton Athletic: Kaminski; Bree, Burke, Jones, Bell, Edwards; Coventry, Docherty; Carey (Knibbs 79); Tyreece Campbell (Olaofe 79), Kelman (Leaburn 61). Substitutes unused: Maynard-Brewer, Gillesphey, Anderson, Rankin-Costello, Apter, Fullah.

Referee: B Toner (Lancs).