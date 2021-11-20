Sheffield United 0 Coventry City 0: Player ratings from Bramall Lane

After an uneventful first half, the Blades looked brighter in the second half but were unable to find the vital goal that would likely have been enough for all three points.

Here is how the United players rated on their return to action following the international break.

Wes Foderingham, 8 - The United goalkeeper didn't put a foot wrong. He made a number of strong, albeit expected saves, but never looked under pressure from the Coventry attack.

RESULT: Sheffield United 0-0 Coventry City. Picture: PA Wire.

Ben Davies, 7 - Little troubled the on-loan Liverpool man as he helped the Blades keep a well-deserved clean sheet.

Chris Basham, 7 - Worked hard throughout, as has come to be expected of him. Played his part in keeping Coventry out.

John Egan, 7 - Booked in the first half after letting Viktor Gyokeres get the run on him but came up with a vital defensive intervention soon after.

Jayden Bogle, 6 - Looked more of a threat down the right in the second half.

Enda Stevens (Osborn 86), 7 - Worked hard down the flanks. Came off to a standing ovation.

Conor Hourihane, 5 - Misplaced a number of passes to his and the fans' frustration.

John Fleck, 7 - Was the Blades' best player in a dull first half as he got his foot on the ball to try and make something happen.

Billy Sharp, 6 - Struggled to make anything stick up front.

Morgan Gibbs-White, 7 - Was one of the hosts' brighter players and almost won the game late on only to be thwarted by a magnificent save from Simon Moore.

Iliman Ndiaye (McGoldrick 45), 6 - Offered little in a difficult first half for the Blades before he was subbed off.

Subs:

David McGoldrick (45), 6 - Had two great chances after being introduced at half time, should have put at least one of the efforts away. Provided some brilliant hold-up play.

Ben Osborn (86) - N/A