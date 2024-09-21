The Bramall Lane Blades are United once more.

Manager Chris Wilder talked a lot in the second half of last season's dismal relegation season about rebuilding the culture of Sheffield United. The phrase "One club" often featured.

Talking about it is one thing, but the players and supporters are delivering on it, and the results are showing on the pitch.

Wilder's men continued their unbeaten start to the Championship season with a 1-0 win over a Derby County who came to frustrate them, but to beat them as well.

That the Blades had to work hard for it, as against Watford, was a good sign too. The team that made a habit of home capitulations earlier in the year have the appetite for these battles back.

There were signs everywhere that this is a club getting back to where it should be, never more obvious than when Gustavo Hamer curled the only goal of the game with a sumptuous 53rd-minute free-kick.

Hamer had been fouled by former team-mate Ben Osborn on the edge of the area at an angle which had goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom expecting a cross.

So when Hamer curled his shot over the wall, the goalkeeper was too far over to keep it out of the net.

GESTURE: Gustavo Hamer of Sheffield United (right) celebrates scoring with a tribute to former women's team player Maddy CusacK

Once the ball hit the net, the Blades No 8 pulled up his shirt to reveal an "MC 8" tribute to the player who had worn that number for the women's side before her untimely death a year and a day earlier – Derby-born Maddy Cusack, who was applauded from all four sides of the ground when the clock ticked past the eight-minute mark.

Hamer was clever enough to keep his shirt on as he pulled it over his head, and referee Andy Madley kept his yellow card in his pocket.

It was just one symptom amongst many of a club in rude health after being distinctly off-colour in 2023-24.

Oliver Arblaster's ankle injury in training was a blow but the fact the armband passed to VInicius Souza confirmed the former terrace pariah's rehabilitation and Sydie Peck's full Championship debut in Arblaster's place underlined the academy conveyor belt does not start and finish there.

HEAD BOY: Sheffield United's Kieffer Moore competes with Ebou Adams for the ball

Peck's 90-minute performance in a tightly-contested game let no one down.

Andre Brooks and Femi Seriki entered the fray shortly after the hour and when Osborn came off too, Bramall Lane classily applauded him. Rhys Norrington-Davies made it on for the very last knockings too.

With Harry Souttar forced to concede a corner as Kenzo Goudmijn played Kayden Jackson in within seconds of the kick-off, it augured well for a decent game, but also showed that despite a poor start to the season away from home, the Rams were here to play their part.

A heavy touch stopped Callum O'Hare getting a shot away in the third minute but Jesurun Rak-Sakyi pounced on the loose ball and Zitterstrom touched his shot onto the crossbar.

DENIED: Ebou Adams slides in on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Although there were not that many first-half shots, there was always a threat at both ends.

Kieffer Moore could not stretch to an O'Hare ball and although Hamer could, he could not keep his effort down. Ahmedhodzic headed a Rak-Sakyi free-kick wide.

Shortly after Nathaniel Mendez-Laing lashed a shot against Michael Cooper's left-hand post with the Blades keeper beaten.

Derby were determined to run the clock down and it spilled out in the 30th minute, Chris Wilder booked for trying to tackle Jerry Yates to get the ball quickly back into play, then having to be kept away from his opposite number, Paul Warne.

Madley was frustratingly lenient with the Rams' time-wasting and by only adding a minute to the first half. The West Yorkshire official did not book anyone for it until Moore ate up a bit of time in the 86th minute. He is one of the streetwise players the Blades Babes need around them.

Hamer forced a save in the 38th minute after coming inside when Moore and O'Hare won headers.

Back in the Championship, the Blades are going to have to get used to having their patience tested and they rose to it, Hamer steadying the nerves with his goal.

A second always looked more likely to go to the hosts than the visitors. Alfie Gilchrist forced a top-over in the 64th minute and Hamer had a shot blocked before the corner was cleared.

Ahmedhodzic had an effort cleared by Eiran Cashin, on the post for another flag kick.

Twice late in stoppage time the Blades might have put a cherry on things but Brooks' return ball to Moore as they sprang a counter-attack was just too high for him. His pass after collecting a wayward Zetterstrom might have forced Peck a touch wide too, but it did not stop him forcing a save.

A goal for him would have really crowned it but in many ways the hard graft of a 1-0 felt fitting.

"Sheffield United, Sheffield United," sang the Kop on repeat as the clock ticked down.

They certainly are.

Sheffield United: Cooper; Gilchrist (Seriki 66), Souttar, Ahmedhodzic, Burrows; Rak-Sakyi (Brooks 66), Peck, Souza, Hamer (McCallum 90+7); O'Hare (Brewster 77); Moore (Norrington-Davies 90+7).

Unused substitutes: Shackleton, Davies, Campbell, Marsh.

Derby County: Zetterstrom, Nyambe (Phillips 74), Nelson, Cashin, Elder (Blackett-Taylor 81); Osborn (Harness 66); Yates, Adams, Goudmijn (Ward 81), Jackson; Mendez-Laing (Brown 74).

Unused substitutes: Forsyth, Bradley, Collins, Vickers.