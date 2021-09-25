Sheffield United 1 Derby County 0 - player ratings

In terms of their quality, it was far from a classic performance, but they did well to get the job done. Here is how we judged the individual performances.
Robin Olsen - his stoppage-time save from Tom Lawrence was absolutely crucial 7
George Baldock - his crossing made him a vital player for the Blades 7
John Egan - caught out for Lawrence's late chance 5
Ben Davies - had a shot blocked by his namesake Curtis 6
Rhys Norrington-Davies - supported Ben Osborn well in attack 6
Oliver Norwood - his ball over the top led to the red card and also his substitution, sacrificed to get another centre-forward on the field 6
John Fleck - did not hit the heights he has shown lately, but solid enough 6
Morgan Gibbs-White - seemed to improve after being booked; a wonderful cross Iliman Ndiaye ought to have put away 7
Iliman Ndiaye - headed a glorious chance wide shortly before being substituted 6
Ben Osborn - did his best to cause problems down the left even though he is not a natural winger 6
Billy Sharp - things were just not happening for him, which made the bottle he showed to smash home his penalty even more impressive 7.
Substitutes:
Oli McBurnie (for Norwood, 66) - made Derby's life harder 5
Enda Stevens (for Norrington-Davies, 71) - got forward well but blazed a good chance over 5
Conor Hourihane (for Ndiaye, 81) - only on for a short period but added something to his team 6
Not used: Basham, Brewster, Foderingham, Guedioura.