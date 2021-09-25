Sheffield United 1 Derby County 0 - player ratings

CHARACTER: Billy Sharp, who was brought down for the red card

In terms of their quality, it was far from a classic performance, but they did well to get the job done. Here is how we judged the individual performances.

Robin Olsen - his stoppage-time save from Tom Lawrence was absolutely crucial 7

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Baldock - his crossing made him a vital player for the Blades 7

John Egan - caught out for Lawrence's late chance 5

Ben Davies - had a shot blocked by his namesake Curtis 6

Rhys Norrington-Davies - supported Ben Osborn well in attack 6

Oliver Norwood - his ball over the top led to the red card and also his substitution, sacrificed to get another centre-forward on the field 6

John Fleck - did not hit the heights he has shown lately, but solid enough 6

Morgan Gibbs-White - seemed to improve after being booked; a wonderful cross Iliman Ndiaye ought to have put away 7

Iliman Ndiaye - headed a glorious chance wide shortly before being substituted 6

Ben Osborn - did his best to cause problems down the left even though he is not a natural winger 6

Billy Sharp - things were just not happening for him, which made the bottle he showed to smash home his penalty even more impressive 7.

Substitutes:

Oli McBurnie (for Norwood, 66) - made Derby's life harder 5

Enda Stevens (for Norrington-Davies, 71) - got forward well but blazed a good chance over 5

Conor Hourihane (for Ndiaye, 81) - only on for a short period but added something to his team 6