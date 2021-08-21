Sheffield United 1 Huddersfield Town 2 - player ratings

GOAL: Sorba Thomas singles out goalscorer Josh Koroma

The Blades played more of the football, with 71 per cent of possession, but the Terriers took two of their six chances, the hosts only one of 16.

Here are how the players rated.

Sheffield United

Wes Foderingham - mixed bag from the goalkeeper, caught outside of the penalty area at one point, he made an important save from Josh Koroma but could only play it back to him to score 6

Chris Basham - looked like his old self as he bombed forward in the first half 6

John Egan - not overworked in the heart of the back three 6

Ben Davies decent enough debut by the man loaned from Liverpool 6

George Baldock - got forward well in the first half although he was unable to put a header on target 6

Sander Berge - pulled the strings in midfield 7

Oliver Norwood - his free-kicks caused frustration on the terraces 5

John Fleck - ineffective in midfield, he was substituted 5

Rhys Norrington-Davies - pinned back early on, he had a few shots blocked in the second half 7

Rhian Brewster - glanced a header when a firm touch was needed, on his toes when Oli McBurnie tried to pick him out 6

Oli McBurnie - nodded the ball down for the equaliser but could not score with an audacious overhead kick 6.

Substitutes:

Billy Sharp (for Brewster, 66) - looked like he had blown the chance to equalise, but came up with the goods soon after 7

David McGoldrick (for Fleck, 78) - it was frantic when he came on 5

Ben Osborn (for Norrington-Davies, 78) - came on at left wing-back 5.

Not used: Freeman, Robinson, Bogle, Verrips.

Huddersfield Town

Lee Nicholls - not worked as much as he should have been, but did everything he was asked to well. 8

Matty Pearson - one miscontrol could have been costly but otherwise a good performance 6

Naby Sarr - got stuck in defensively when his team was under the cosh 6

Levi Colwill - an excellent early tackle, a crucial late winner, both in front of the away fans 8

Oliver Turton - booked in the first half when the Blades were doing their best to overload him 6

Scott High - a quiet performance from the home-grown youngster 6

Jonathan Hogg - offered good protection to the defence as usual 6

Lewis O'Brien - had a hard afternoon against Berge 6

Sorba Thomas - released to get forward more by the second-half substitutions and used it to make Josh Koroma's goal 7

Josh Koroma - did a good tactical job and kept his head to score the opening goal 7

Danny Ward - most centre-forwards would have struggled with so little service 6.

Substitutes:

Harry Toffolo (for High, 60) - came on and made the winner. Great for the Terriers to have him back after Covid-19 7

Fraizer Campbell (for Ward, 60) - ploughing a lone furrow for much of the time as his team defended a lead 5

Alex Vallejo (for Koroma, 80) - N/A.