Sheffield United 1 Nottingham Forest 2: Late twist keeps Blades interested after a tough afternoon

For the majority of this match, it looked like they had lost it, by virtue of two horrendous errors in each half from Ben Osborn and John Egan which gifted goals to a Forest side who exhibited their prowess going forward.

The final development on a difficult afternoon in the sunshine gave them just a slither of hope when Sander Berge reduced the arrears following a late corner.

If - and it remains a huge if - Forest don't progress to Wembley, they might just look at how they lost it at Bramall Lane. They missed a stack of chances, especially in the first leg, to build up a sizeable advantage to make Tuesday's second leg at the City Ground irrelevant.

Sheffield United's Jack Robinson challenges Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson. Picture: PA.

To compound matters, they let in a sloppy goal at the end to keep United more than interested.

In the league game at Bramall Lane, Forest excelled and they did a very passage impersonation in an open and entertaining half, which was far too open as far Heckingbottom was concerned.

Forest afforded themselves a breakthrough, but also conjured six other good opportunities and ripped through the Blades midfield and backline like a hot knife on butter on a number of occasions.

United trailed 1-0 at the break, but it could - and should - have been a lot worse, with a mixture of errant finishing and the presence of Wes Foderingham keeping the hosts in it.

Forest's strike was a horror moment for former Red Ben Osborn, a one-time favourite on Trentside.

Joe Worrall's probing pass found Sam Surridge in space on the right. Osborn was well placed to block his cut-back, but slipped and after Foderingham blocked Philip Zinckernagel's point-blank effort, the supporting Jack Colback gobbled up the rebound on ten minutes.

Going forward, United actually started in decent fettle, with Morgan Gibbs-White and Iliman Ndiaye posing problems with their movement.

But at the back, they had a warning before the goal with only diligence from Chris Basham preventing a certain goal for Surridge after Brennan Johnson got away down the right.

United's initial response to the goal was good with Surridge well stationed at the other end to clear John Egan's header off the line.

But the narrative of the half switched and saw Forest feast on the break and exposing the hosts down the sides and through the middle.

Surridge saw a low shot held before a mistake in possession from Oli Norwood allowed the visitors to surge forward with Johnson's shot tipped over by Foderingham.

Ryan Yates, who fired a last-gasp leveller in the league fixture at S2, then spurned a golden chance, heading off target from Joe Garner's pinpoint centre.

The chances were stacking up for Forest with Ndiaye caught in possession with clever play by Zinckernagel and Surridge seeing up Johnson, with the forward dragging a shot wide.

United then gave thanks to their number one with Foderingham keeping out Surridge's point-blank shot after the Blades were again undressed too easily and blocking Johnson's follow-up.

The half-time whistle then provided welcome respite for United, while Forest - as excellent as they were on the counter - minded to be rueful at their lack of ruthlessness in front of goal.

The question was would they pay for those missed opportunities.

United, refreshed and regrouped, endeavoured to impose themselves on proceedings in the second half and there was no shortage of backing from home supporters, who sensed their side needed something from the stands.

A nice move ended in Sander Berge firing over in front of the Kop. The quality of the play left Unitedites enthused.

Another chance soon saw Gibbs-White shoot at Samba. The intent was there from those in red and white.

United were building up a nice head of steam, but just needed that moment of quality.

Forest had to weather some pressure, while patiently waiting for that moment to strike on the counter.

In the event, they received another gift-wrapped present from United.

Egan was dispossessed by substitute Joe Lolley, soon after he entered the fray and he teed up Johnson, who was never going to miss.

The Blades captain soon did rather better to deny a third for the visitors to block Johnson's goalbound shot after another Forest surge.

Spence fired into the side-netting as Forest sought a third which would surely have ended the tie. In the event, there was a welcome twist in front of the Kop.

Sheffield United: Foderingham; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Osborn (Jebbison 82), Norwood (Baldock 69), Fleck, Stevens (Norrington-Davies 88); Berge; Gibbs-White, Ndiaye. Substitutes unused: A Davies, B Davies, Hourihane, Osula.

Nottingham Forest: Samba; Worrall, Cook, McKenna; Spence, Yates, Garner, Colback; Zinckernagel (Lolley 69); Johnson (Mighten 90), Surridge (Davis 76). Substitutes unused: Horvath, Figeiredo, Laryea, Cafu.

Referee: A Marriner (West Midlands).