Sheffield United 1 Swansea City 0: Blades not at their sharpest, but tick off another important win

Sheffield United managed to rest three players and just about get away with it at home to Swansea City.

In this slog of a Championship, just about is plenty on nights like Tuesday.

The Blades were extremely fortunate to go in ahead at half-time, and when they played much better in the second, could not finish the job – hitting the woodwork twice.

It was that kind of perverse night.

GOOD TIMES: Callum O'Hare and Sydie Peck celebrate Sheffield United's opener

As it was, the Championship's only beaten side came away with a 1-0 victory best forgotten but gratefully received.

The Championship will never be all champagne and flowers.

Maybe the absence of Kieffer Moore, Alfie Gilchrist and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi played its part, but for nearly half an hour, the Blades were strangely flat – the sloppiness of their passing making it even harder for them to break the press.

Swansea, as they often do, hogged the ball and although it was not in the harmless, play-in-front-of-view kind of way they can sometimes be guilty of, there was still nothing for Michael Cooper in the home goal to do.

WIDE: Anel Ahmedhodzic misses a good headed chance

When referee Leigh Doughty played a good advantage after a foul on Harry Souttar, it looked like the home team might belatedly spark.

Okay, that move broke down as the ball got stuck under Andre Brooks' feet and the next attack saw him overhit a pass to the overlapping Jamie Shackleton over the byline.

But when full debutant Shackleton had a shot deflected wide shortly afterwards and Anel Ahmedhodzic should have done better than put his header from the corner wide, it felt like time to buckle up.

Sadly, that was that, at least for the opening 45 minutes.

GOAL: Josh Tymon of Swansea City puts through his own net

Two Swansea brainwaves saw the Blades go in leading at half-time regardless.

Myles Peart-Harris – another, like Tyrese Campbell, making his first start for his club – seemed to think he was offside when Matt Grimes's shot picked him out in masses of space after 41 minutes. The striker half-heartedly stuck out a boot and steered the ball wide, and the flag stayed down.

But it was nothing compared to Jay Fulton's own goal to end the half.

Harrison Burrows whipped over a lovely cross but it was just ahead of Campbell, falling instead for the left-back in space at the back post. Had he been a centre-forward, you would have said what a good finish it was, timing the ball nicely to give his goalkeeper no chance. But he was not.

There was at least a bit more life about the Blades in the second half, it was just that their finishing was rusty, twice hitting the woodwork.

Their two best efforts at the start of the second half were Campbell mishits, scuffing the follow-up from Brooks' saved effort into the ground and up onto the post, then another just wide, this time after Brooks was denied by a defender's block.

Brooks had a third good chance, turning his man but shooting at Lawrence Vigouroux.

That was the signal for Moore, Gilchrist and Rak-Sakyi to come on for the men who had taken their place, but the pattern continued, the Welsh striker hitting a post after being played straight through.

Rhian Brewster was the next on, turning inside his man only to flash a shot just wide.

Vinicus Soua injected a dose of drama by needlessly fouling Joe Allen on the edge of the area. Cooper had to get down low to Grimes' free-kick for his first save of the night, Before the ball had gone out of play, Zan Vipotnik was heading off target.

But they got the job done. Just.

It was a game best forgotten but another one ticked off with three points in the bag. Sometimes that is what these three-game weeks are all about.

Sheffield United: Cooper; Shackleton (Gilchrist 58), Souttar, Ahmedhodzic, Burrows; Souza, Peck; Brooks (Rak-Sakyi 58), O'Hare (Norrington-Davies 84), Hamer (Brewster 72); Campbell (Moore 58).

Unused substitutes: McCallum, A Davies, Seriki, Blacker.

Swansea City: Vigouroux; Key, Cabango, Darling, Tymon (Naughton 77); Fulton (Allen 72), Grimes ; Ronald (Bianchin 64), Cooper (Vipotnik 64), Eom Ji-Sung (Abdulai 72); Peart-Harris

Unused substitutes: Franco, Tjoe-A-On, Abbey, McLaughlin.