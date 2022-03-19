Sheffield United 2 Barnsley 0 - player ratings

For the first 55 minutes, Barnsley were the better team but the game swung completely on the opening goal.
Sheffield United
Wes Foderingham - an excellent low save from Matt Wolfe in the first half 7
Kyron Gordon - decent performance from the young centre-back 6
John Egan - solid in the face of a good Carlton Morris performance 6
Jack Robinson - becoming an increasing goal threat 6
Ben Osborn - can always be relied upon 6
Conor Hourihane - made the goal that broke the deadlock against his old club 7
Oliver Norwood - his quick-thinking to release Hourihane was all-important 7
Rhys Norrington-Davies - his threat increased as the game went on 7
Sander Berge - usually leaves you wanting more but what he did was decisive 8
Morgan Gibbs-White - took control of the game once his team went in front and put the result beyond doubt 8
Billy Sharp - lacking service, he struggled to make his usual impact before going off injured 6
Substitutes:
Daniel Jebbison (for Sharp, 65) - threatening when he came on but failed to take a chance 5
Oli McBurnie (for Berge, 71) - played the pass for Gibbs-White's goal 6
John Fleck (for Gibbs-White, 83) - N/A
Not used: A Davies, Stevens, Ndiaye, Lopata.
Barnsley
Brad Collins - an excellent tip-over from Gibbs-White 7
Callum Brittain - got forward well from right-back with Callum Styles narrow in front of him 6
Michal Helik - one half of a very solid centre-back pairing 7
Mads Andersen - the other 7
Remy Vita - had Berge pulling right to deal with 6
Matty Wolfe - his runs from midfield caused the Blades plenty of first-half problems and it was a surprise he was substituted for the final 15 minutes 7
Claudio Gomes - struck a positive tone in the centre of midfield 6
Callum Styles - steady rather than spectacular from the man called up by Hungary this week 6
Amine Bassi- dropped deep at times and played some wonderful passes in the first half 7
Domingos Quina - a constant threat for the Reds until they disappeared from the game 7
Callum Morris - the targetman is a great foil for Bassi and Quina 7
Substitutes:
Aaron Leya Iseka (for Wolfe, 75) - the game had got away from his side when he came on 5
Romal Palmer (for Styles, 75) - asking a lot for him to change things 5
Devante Cole (for Gomes, 90) - N/A
Not used: Walton, Kitching, Oduor, Halme.