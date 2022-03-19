Sheffield United 2 Barnsley 0 - player ratings

For the first 55 minutes, Barnsley were the better team but the game swung completely on the opening goal.

Sheffield United

Wes Foderingham - an excellent low save from Matt Wolfe in the first half 7

DOMINANT: Morgan Gibbs-White seized the game for Sheffield United

Kyron Gordon - decent performance from the young centre-back 6

John Egan - solid in the face of a good Carlton Morris performance 6

Jack Robinson - becoming an increasing goal threat 6

Ben Osborn - can always be relied upon 6

Conor Hourihane - made the goal that broke the deadlock against his old club 7

Oliver Norwood - his quick-thinking to release Hourihane was all-important 7

Rhys Norrington-Davies - his threat increased as the game went on 7

Sander Berge - usually leaves you wanting more but what he did was decisive 8

Morgan Gibbs-White - took control of the game once his team went in front and put the result beyond doubt 8

Billy Sharp - lacking service, he struggled to make his usual impact before going off injured 6

Substitutes:

Daniel Jebbison (for Sharp, 65) - threatening when he came on but failed to take a chance 5

Oli McBurnie (for Berge, 71) - played the pass for Gibbs-White's goal 6

John Fleck (for Gibbs-White, 83) - N/A

Not used: A Davies, Stevens, Ndiaye, Lopata.

Barnsley

Brad Collins - an excellent tip-over from Gibbs-White 7

Callum Brittain - got forward well from right-back with Callum Styles narrow in front of him 6

Michal Helik - one half of a very solid centre-back pairing 7

Mads Andersen - the other 7

Remy Vita - had Berge pulling right to deal with 6

Matty Wolfe - his runs from midfield caused the Blades plenty of first-half problems and it was a surprise he was substituted for the final 15 minutes 7

Claudio Gomes - struck a positive tone in the centre of midfield 6

Callum Styles - steady rather than spectacular from the man called up by Hungary this week 6

Amine Bassi- dropped deep at times and played some wonderful passes in the first half 7

Domingos Quina - a constant threat for the Reds until they disappeared from the game 7

Callum Morris - the targetman is a great foil for Bassi and Quina 7

Substitutes:

Aaron Leya Iseka (for Wolfe, 75) - the game had got away from his side when he came on 5

Romal Palmer (for Styles, 75) - asking a lot for him to change things 5

Devante Cole (for Gomes, 90) - N/A