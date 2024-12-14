Sheffield United 2 Plymouth Argyle 0: Blades dig deep to claim another win when well below their best

Outplaying Sheffield United is just not enough at the moment.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a while since the Blades played well but much longer since they actually lost. Plymouth Argyle found to their cost how resilience is turning a good team into a very good team.

The home team were better in the second half of their 2-0 win than the first, but still well below the level Championship title-wannabes would expect to be at against relegation-threatened Pilgrims who travel very badly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or at least you could say that were it not for the fact they are now three points clear at the top of the table despite having started the season on minus two points.

It helps when even with key players injured, you still have some quality that belongs at a higher level. Gustavo Hamer scored a wonderful goal and Michael Cooper – signed from Plymouth in early season – made a terrific save to protect it.

Football has a habit of looking after those who look after themselves, and Cooper's record of never having conceded or dropped a point at Bramall Lane since he switched sides was spared by Lewis Gibson heading against a post early in the second half.

Not until Kieffer Moore's 88th-minute penalty could the home fans finally breathe easily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are a glass half-empty Blades supporter, you are entitled to worry about how much longer they can keep pushing their luck. The half-full brigade can marvel about the mental fortitude of a team who came into this campaign covered in mental scars.

EVEN CONTEST: Sheffield United's Jesuran Rak-Sakyi battles for the ball against Plymouth Argyle's Brendan Galloway during a first gha;f the Pilgrims had the better of, despite the Blades leading

With Sunderland coming from 2-0 down away from home to win 3-2, it is clear this is going to be a title race decided by more than just football. That will suit Wilder’s nuggety band of brothers down to the ground.

Knowing Leeds United had dropped two points at Paul Heckingbottom's Preston North End, the Blades seemed to struggle to rouse themselves to capitalise in the first half, as Chris Wilder's pre-match comments about complacency seemed to sense that they might.

They led at half-time, but really should not have done.

In fairness to them, they were missing many of the vertebrae of their outfield spine, with Anel Ahmedhodzic, Vinicius Souza, Oliver Arblaster and Tryese Campbell, injured, Moore and Rhian Brewster only on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PARTY TIME: Sheffield United's Tom Davies (far left) enjoys the moment after Gustavo Hamer opens the scoring

But Ryan One, on his first start for the club, showed the way forward for his elders with some hungry pressing.

He did well to chase a lost cause in the 12th minute, taking the ball off Bali Mumba at the touchline, then flashing a cross over to where he might have been otherwise.

So it was no great shock that he played a part in the goal which put his side in front.

A couple of minutes early Callum O'Hare's wild volley had been the Blades' first shot when One harassed Plymouth into conceding a corner. Lewis Gibson headed it clear but only teed up a wonderful half-volley from Gustavo Hamer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AT A STRETCH: Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw catches the ball

With two points and 27 goals conceded in their 10 away games, you might have thought that psychological blow 19 minutes in would have killed off the Pilgrims, but nothing of the sort.

At 0-0 Mustapha Bundu had flashed a cross over to the annoyance of his former team-mate Michael Cooper. Michael Obafemi ran onto it, but at too tight an angle to put a shot on target.

But once behind, Rami Al Hajj thumped a bouncing ball just wide and flicked a Obafemi pass at Cooper, and Mumba volleyed into a crowd at a corner Harry Souttar swept across well to concede.

The best chance of the lot came in the 36th minute, Brendan Galloway pulling players across to the byline before forcing the ball through for present Leeds loanee Darko Gyabi with an open goal. He missed the target.

The goal did little to sharpen the Blades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Plymouth gave the ball away midway through the first half, Hamer found Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, but Daniel Grimshaw was able to stretch to O'Hare's shot from the pass. Hamer played One through at the end of the half, only for Mumba to stick out a foot to block.

Wilder sent the same players out for the second half but it was not long before he made a triple substitution and a change of formation.

Before the back three could bed in, Gibson had put Adam Randell's header onto the woodwork.

But the change brought the Blades' centre-forward into the game far more. One's replacement Moore had two shots blocked in quick succession and was only denied a third by Gibson's outstanding sliding interception to a terrific ball in by fellow substitute Sam McCallum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end Cooper did brilliantly to flick his wrists at a glancing Ryan Hardie header from Bundu's delivery.

Moore, who had pulled One aside before he headed down the tunnel at half-time to pass on some of his experience, got his reward in the dying minutes.

It was his pass Tom Davies – on his first start of the season – was running onto when Galloway fouled him. Moore stepped up and thumped the ball under a diving Grimshaw.

Sheffield United: Cooper; Gilchrist, Souttar, Robinson, Burrows (McCallum 52); T Davies (Norrington-Davies 89), Peck; Rak-Sakyi (Shackleton 52), O'Hare (Brewster 86), Hamer; One (Moore 52).

Unused substitutes: A Davies, Baptiste, Brooks, Blacker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plymouth Argyle: Grimshaw; Mumba, Szűcs, Gibso , Galloway; Randell, Gyabi; Bundu, Al Hajj, Obafemi; Hardie.

Unused substitutes: Ogbeta, Houghton, Pleguezuelo, Wright, Gray, Hazard, Forshaw, Issaka, Palsson.