Sheffield United 2 Preston North End 2 - player ratings

IMPRESSIVE: But Sander Berge's goal was not the matchwinner

It looked like substitute Sander Berge had secured a 2-1 victory, only for the late drama.

Here we rate the individual performers.

Robin Olsen - at fault for the opening goal, dwelt on the ball too long in the second half but redeemed himself with an excellent save from Emil Riis 6

George Baldock - solid performance at right-back 6

John Egan - looks less convincing alongside Jack Robinson 6

Jack Robinson - an uncertain presence in central defence 5

Rhys Norrington-Davies - put in a couple of good crosses 7

John Fleck - looked back to his confident best 7

Oliver Norwood - booked, the substituted in the search for a winner 6

Morgan Gibbs-White - a second goal for the midfielder, who finished in his preferred position in the hole 7

Iliman Ndiaye - lively and inventive again, albeit repeating his weekend heroics was asking too much, he went off with cramp for a second successive game, highlighting the big physical step up he has made 7

Luke Freeman - made the goal but not as impressive as in the performance which earned him his start, on Saturday. That was true of the whole team, though 6

Billy Sharp - made some very good runs but unable to find a goal 7.

Substitutes:

Sander Berge (for Freeman, 61) - provided real thrust down the left wing, then the right - and a goal 7

Rhian Brewster (for Ndiaye, 71) - came on as a left winger and looked lively 6

Conor Hourihane (for Norwood, 77) - Jokanovic turned to him at a crucial stage 6.