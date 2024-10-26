Sheffield United 2 Stoke City 0: No fairytale, but Blades get back on the horse with important goals for pair

For a brief moment it seemed to many in Bramall Lane like the first game there since George Baldock's death was going to have a fairtyale storyline.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Sheffield United goalscorer Alfie Gilchrist" announced the tannoy when the shot from the man wearing Baldock's old shirt number and playing at right-back beat Stoke City's Viktor Johansson.

It was quickly corrected when what those at a better angle to see it knew – that Kieffer Moore had rediverted in a shot going wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As poignant as a Gilchrist goal would have been Moore and the scorer of the all-important second – former Stoke striker Tyrese Campbell – needed their goals much more. And Sheffield United won, 2-0, which would have been far more important to their former defender.

After consecutive away defeats to quality opponents – Leeds United and Middlesbrough – the Blades just needed to get back on the horse so to win again and keep a clean sheet to boot was just what was needed.

It was an emotional start to the afternoon with a video tribute to Baldock before the first home game following the former Greece international's untimely death, then a minute's silence, and a minute's applause when the clock ticked to the second minute.

Baldock's erstwhile wing-back partner Enda Stevens – now at Stoke – laid a pre-match wreath, as did manager Chris Wilder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So it was perhaps no surprise after all that emotion that the game took time to get going but once it did, it was the home side who seized it.

GOAL: Sheffield United's Kieffer Moore celebrates

Oliver Ablaster was fouled on the edge of the penalty area in the 12th minute and when Harrison Burrows' first ball in was cleared, it fell to Gilchrist lurking on the edge of the area, his shot found the net.

Moore had redirected the ball into the bottom corner for only his second goal for the club, the last coming at home to Queens Park Rangers in August.

It did not quite kick-start the Welshman, who steered two headers from excellent Burrows balls in during the first half, but it allowed his team to take control of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi broke from the edge of the Blades area to deep into Stoke's to win an 18th-minute corner. It came to nothing but was a warning to the Potters about the winger's threat.

EARLY INTERVENTION: Alfie Gilchrist's "goal" was correctly credited to Keiffer Moore

He would have another shot smothered soon after when Gilchrist picked him out. The ball stayed alive and Vinicius Souza forced a flying Viktor Johansson save when he let rip from outside the area.

Campbell volleyed into an onrushing defender and Rak-Sakyi wriggled through without finding a finish. Burrows opened his body to shoot at Johansson and Callum O'Hare chested the ball down but his rising shot was deflected over.

Arblaster picked out Campbell, who shot when a return pass might have been wiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of unwise, Anel Ahmedhodzic became the third Blade in as many games to pick up his fifth booking of the season but at least unlike Souza and Gustavo Hamer, he was for a foul, all over the back of Million Manhoef just inside the Blades' half.

JOY: Tyrese Campbell after opening his account for Sheffield United

If there was any nervousness going into half-time about the home side's failure to put their visitors away, it was put to bed by Campbell's first goal for the club.

Harry Souttar's ball down the channel failed to pick out Rak-Sakyi but a sliding Ben Gibson helpfully controlled it for him and when the winger fed Campbell, the former Potter spun on the ball and hit an effort which took a nick but should not have beaten a goalkeeper of former Rotherham United man Johansson's quality. With 50 minutes gone, it was a relief for the home team.

Although Souza forced an excellent tip-over from Johansson just after the hour, some sloppiness crept into the Blades' game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were not assertive enough dealing with a high ball which Ashley Phillips ultimately put wide from an offside position.

When Gilchrist lost the ball deep in the right-back position, Cooper had to cut out the cross-shot, and when he gifted the ball to Andrew Moran, he needed to make a good save from Lewis Koumas.

Koumas would later fire a pull-back wide and put the ball into the net after the whistle had gone to add his name to the list of cautions.

But there was no doubt Sheffield United were very worthy winners, and substitute Jamie Shackleton would be denied his first goal for the club late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andre Brook's effort was blocked by a defender and Shackleton quickly bounced on it, forcing a good save from Johansson.

The game ended with Bramall lane singing Baldock's song, Starman, to rhythmic clapping from all sides of the ground.

As the players lapped the field at full-time, the DJ played the Beautiful South but soon realised it was better to have an encore of the David Bowie track which had preceded it. This was Baldock’s day.

After an emotionally testing time for a grieving football club, the Blades are back up and running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United: Cooper; Gilchrist (Shackleton 76), Souttar, Ahmedhodzic, Burrows; Rak-Sakyi (Brooks 63), Arblaster, Souza; O'Hare (McCallum 76); Campbell (Brewster 63), Moore (Peck 90+3).

Unused substitutes: Robinson, Faxon, Seriki, One.

Stoke City: Johansson; Wilmot, Phillips, Gibson (Bocat 63), Stevens; Tchamadeu (Vidigal 87), Moran, Burger (Seko 76), Koumas; Manhoef; Cannon (Bae Junho HT).

Unused substitutes: Rose, Bonham, Ennis, Thompson, Tezgel.