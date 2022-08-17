Sheffield United 2 Sunderland 1 - player ratings

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main reason was a red card for Dan Neil shortly after the half-hour which allowed the hosts to take the initiative after being second best, but they cashed in well and should have won by more.

Wes Foderingham - a few saves to make early on but the commanding way he took a stoppage-time corner was as reassuring 7

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OUTSTANDING: Sheffield United goalscorer Anel Ahmedhodzic

Anel Ahmedhodzic - outstanding performance defensively and going forward, and he scored to boot. Bashamesque 9

John Egan - a rare mistake for the Sunderland goal 5

Rhys Norrington-Davies - solid enough at centre-back 6

George Baldock - popped up in all sorts of places to great effect 7

Sander Berge - had a deflected shot against the post 7

Oliver Norwood - took the corner Ahmedhodzic and showed quality on the ball, especially once his side had the extra man 7

Max Lowe - a first goal for the club doing as his manager asked 7

James McAtee - a good debut, it was him pouncing on Dan Neil's mistake which swung the game his team's way 7

Iliman Ndiaye - some nice moments in the build-up play 7

Rhian Brewster - another game he was unable to stamp his authority on 6

Substitutes:

John Fleck (for McAtee, 65) - had an important job to settle the team down 6

Reda Khadra (for Brewster, 65) - still finding his feet in this team but having had a disrupted pre-season, that is understandable 5

Oli McBurnie (for Ndiaye, 73) - got into good positions but a goal cannot come soon enough 6