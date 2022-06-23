Their home opener is against Millwall on August 6 before visiting Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough on August 13. Wilder makes his second return to Bramall Lane on Wednesday, February 15.

The Blades’ home derby with Rotherham United is on September 10 and the reverse fixture is staged on February 4 with both games being on a Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United’s final game before the World Cup break is at Cardiff on November 12 and they resume on December 10 at home to Huddersfield Town.

FIXTURES ARE OUT: Sheffield United's fans will be looking forward to the 2022-23 Championship season Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

They host Coventry on Boxing Day and end 2022 at Blackpool on December 29 - starting 2023 with a New Year’s Day game at QPR.

Easter fixtures see United host Wigan on Good Friday (April 7) and visit Burnley on Easter Monday three days later.

The Blades end the season at Birmingham on May 6.

on May 6.

AUGUST

Mon 1 Watford A

Sat 6 Millwall H

Sat 13 Middlesbrough A

Tue 16 Sunderland H

Sat 20 Blackburn Rovers H

Sat 27 Luton Town A

Wed 31 Reading H

SEPTEMBER

Sat 3 Hull City A

Sat 10 Rotherham United H

Tue 13 Swansea City A

Sat 17 Preston North End A

OCTOBER

Sat 1 Birmingham City H

Tue 4 Queens Park Rangers H

Sat 8 Stoke City A

Sat 15 Blackpool H

Wed 19 Coventry City A

Sat 22 Norwich City H

Sat 29 West Bromwich Albion A

NOVEMBER

Tue 1 Bristol City A

Sat 5 Burnley H

Sat 12 Cardiff City A

DECEMBER

Sat 10 Huddersfield Town H

Sat 17 Wigan Athletic A

Mon 26 Coventry City H

Thu 29 Blackpool A

JANUARY

Sun 1 Queens Park Rangers A

Sat 7 FA Cup 3

Sat 14 Stoke City H

Sat 21 Hull City H

Sat 28 Reading A

FEBRUARY

Sat 4 Rotherham United A

Sat 11 Swansea City H

Wed 15 Middlesbrough H

Sat 18 Millwall A

Sat 25 Watford H

MARCH

Sat 4 Blackburn Rovers A

Sat 11 Luton Town H

Wed 15 Sunderland A

Sat 18 West Bromwich Albion H

APRIL

Sat 1 Norwich City A

Fri 7 Wigan Athletic H

Mon 10 Burnley A

Sat 15 Cardiff City H

Tue 18 Bristol City H

Sat 22 Huddersfield Town A

Sat 29 Preston North End H

MAY