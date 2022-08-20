Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Early days maybe, but there was so much to like about this Sheffield United performance against a fellow high-flier, who they outclassed to usurp them in first place.

A two-goal cameo from sub Iliman Ndiaye – including a quite brilliant early goal-of-the-season contender following a marvellous jinking run and finish – will take the limelight as will a sublime opener from Burnley lad Oli Norwood.

But the thing that rivals should be worried about is the fact that this United side had strong contributions across the park. From Fleck to Ahmedhodzic, Khadra to Norrington-Davies and of course, Sander Berge.

Bramall Lane

After their chasing at Reading, it got no better for Rovers, who were hugely fortunate to be trailing by just a solitary point at the interval following a first half in which the Blades bettered them in every department.

The hosts’ tempo was stirring from the off with Blackburn struggling to get a toehold in the game. The Blackburn goal had several close shaves and the opener had an air of inevitability about it – delivered in stunning fashion by Norwood.

Daniel Ayala, who tried his best to hold it together at the back for Rovers, saved the visitors with a key last-ditch tackle to thwart Anel Ahmedhodzic early on and the pressure continued.

Harry Pickering went perilously close to heading the ball into his own net following a quality corner from Norwood before a brilliant saving block from Ash Phillips prevented Oli McBurnie – making his first start since mid-April – ending his epic goal drought at league level which extends back to December 2020.

United – with a firm grip on the game in midfield – pinned Rovers in their own half and Norwood’s stunner was a deserved reward for their dominance.

McBurnie saw a looping header sail wide before the break before Blackburn were afforded the sanctuary of the dressing room after a one-sided opening 45 minutes.

In a bid to change the narrative, Jon-Dahl Tomasson switched to a back four in the second period and moved Tayo Edun into midfield to provide another presence to compete and Rovers, in fairness, did manage to impose themselves more.

Their first flash of danger saw captain Lewis Travis fire a shot from distance just wide before a big moment at the other end.

Khadra got away from Phillips, but instead of teeing up McBurnie in front of goal, he went for glory and Ayala saved the day with another important last-ditch challenge.

It was making for a good, open watch with the Blades, for a second time, spurning a glorious chance to seal a likely victory.

John Egan won the air miles to find McBurnie right in front of goal, but the traits of a striker without a goal in a good while kicked on, when he delayed for a split second and his finish was tame with Kaminski blocking.

Moments after, the forward had another great chance, but again his effort was straight at Kaminski.