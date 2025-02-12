Sheffield United 3 Middlesbrough 1: Sweet music for Chris Wilder as Carrick-ball is again brutally exposed

CHRIS WILDER will not forget his previous night match involving these two clubs at Bramall Lane in a hurry.

Just shy of three years ago in March 2022, Wilder - then manager at Middlesbrough - was ‘serenaded’ by jubilant Sheffield United followers with brazen chants of ‘Wilder, what’s the score’ as his former club did a comprehensive number on their promotion-chasing rivals in a powerhouse 4-1 victory during the run-in. The pain was stinging.

In the here and now, Wilder is back in situ at his beloved Blades and understandably rather more keen to hear the sweet music of more pleasurable songs from Unitedites in his direction this time around - but more torment for the big Boro contingent in the away end once more.

The chant towards the end of ‘Chrissie Wilder, he’s one of our own’ will have made for delicious listening late on here.

Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United scoring his sides third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match against Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Goals in the final quarter from sub Ben Brereton Diaz and Anel Ahmedhodzic gave the scoreline a slant that was truly in keeping with a game in which the Blades, now two points behind Leeds United again, dominated.

There was big controversy when a penalty which looked six-of-one and half-a-dozen of the other enabled Delano Burgzorg to restore parity ahead of the break to cancel out Jesurn Rak-Sakyi’s opener.

Referee Matthew Donohue got the bird at half-time. At the final whistle, it was mainly drowned out by applause for those in home colours for a job well done and much improved in terms of performance from the weekend.

Boro were again meek at the back and sloppy further forward. Carrick-ball will get nowhere near the play-offs on this evidence as their dreadful winter continued.

Ben Brereton Díaz of Sheffield United celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match against Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Jess Hornby / Sportimage

It was a first half in which United looked the part and a choice team with a capital t, while Boro resembled a self-indulgent team of individuals for the most part, certainly going forward, while their defending was again pitiful at times.

Such is Championship life that it unfathomably ended level at 1-1 amid a cascade of boos from Unitedites. They were directed firmly in the direction of referee Donohue, for a very soft looking penalty award when Jack Robinson tussled with George Edmundson from a corner.

Burgzorg needed no second invitation, coolly sending Michael Cooper the wrong way as Boro rescued something from a pretty forgettable opening 45 minutes in which they were second-best and created their own problems, defensively.

They fell behind shortly after the half-hour after more issues of their own making. It had been coming.

Full debutant Iling-Junior, who had an awful first half in terms of decision-making and looked well off the pace, lost the ball down the right and Gus Hamer, outstanding and positively toying with Boro at times, slipped in his side-kick in Callum O’Hare, another to impress in red and white.

It looked like Ryan Giles had averted the danger on the cover, but the left-back and keeper Mark Travers made a horlicks of the clearance and Rak-Sakyi was presented with a gift and an empty net.

It added to Boro’s litany of recent lamentable concessions.

United, who recalled O’Hare, Sydie Peck and Rak-Sakyi, were utterly dominant in the opening 40 minutes.

Rak-Sakyi fancied it against Giles and the hosts took a stranglehold on midfield, led by the inimitable Hamer.

His trademark axis with O’Hare manufactured the first big chance for Rak-Sakyi, with Travers making a good save to keep out his angled drive. United kept coming with Boro flustered at the back.

Hamer then effortlessly skipped past Luke Ayling, who kept his place in the Boro line-up despite some serious travails against Sunderland and saw his curler fly inches wide. It looked a matter of time for United and so it proved.

A nice exchange down the right between O’Hare and Rak-Sakyi ended in the latter firing at Travers, before the opener with Boro caught with their pants down.

And then the sting.

The first semblance of anything from Boro saw their first move of note end in Hayden Hackney’s low drive parried by Cooper after slick work in midfield by Azaz and Burgzorg before the huge moment of controversy.

United started the second half on the front foot, perhaps revved up by events before the break.

Home fans’ moods darkened further when a big penalty appeal was turned down after O'Hare was challenged by Ayling in the box, with the Boro defender attempting to plead his innocence.

Donohue was repeatedly drawing the ire of Unitedites, the trick for their side was keeping calm.

Boro possessed a touch more threat on the break, but the hosts were alive to it and looked the more likely.

They went mighty close again after loose defensive play from Edmundson. O’Hare wriggled through, aided by a touch from Clarke, before van den Berg made a saving challenge.

And then the second, again from a promising situation for Boro.

United broke and the space opened up, with Brereton Diaz lifting the ball nicely over Travers after getting in between Edmundson and Giles following a fine defence-splitting pass from Peck.

As for a response? - well Burgzorg fired over, with Cooper getting a faint and important touch.

More atrocious defending from Boro saw Campbell get away and spurn the chance to seal it, shooting straight at Travers before Burgzorg drove at Cooper at the other end.

A third did arrive with Travers all at sea from Burrows’ corner with Ahmedhodzic heading in.

Sheffield United: Cooper; Clarke, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows (T Davies 90); Peck (Choudnhury 90), Souza; Rak-Sakyi (Brereton-Diaz 67), O’Hare, Hamer (McCallum 82); Cannon (Campbell 46). Substitutes unused: Faxon, Holding, Brewster, Brooks.

Middlesbrough: Travers; Ayling, van den Berg, Edmundson, Giles; Morris (Forss 89), Hackney; Iling-Junior (Whittaker 73), Azaz (Barlaser 55), Burgzorg; Iheanacho (Conway 73). Substitutes unused: Glover, Fry, Borges, Dede, McCabe.