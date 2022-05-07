Sheffield United 4 Fulham 0 - player ratings

It sets up two even bigger games, home and away to Nottingham Forest, in the play-off semi-finals.
Wes Foderingham - even in such a comfortable win, he actually made three really good saves 7
Chris Basham - turned on the party tricks in the second half 7
John Egan - only a good save stopped him scoring the fifth 7
Jack Robinson - a constant threat at set pieces 7
Ben Osborn - played a supporting role in a couple of the goals 7
Oliver Norwood - his cross for the first goal 7
John Fleck - involved in the flowing, one-touch move that created the beautiful fourth goal but good throughout 7
Enda Stevens - lovely finish to a lovely move for the fourth goal 7
Sander Berge - in outstanding form playing behind the front two 8
Morgan Gibbs-White - brilliant, not only at the things which come naturally to him but the things that do not, such as winning a flick-on in the build-up to Berge's goal 9
Iliman Ndiaye - appeared to be cramping up when he came off after a brilliant individual display and another goal 8
Substitutes:
Will Osula (for Ndiaye, 62) - on the wrong end of a nasty foul 6
Conor Hourihane (for Fleck, 75) - like all the subs, just had to keep things ticking over 6
Daniel Jebbison (for Gibbs-White, 78) - see above 6
Not used: A Davies, Baldock, B Davies, Norrington-Davies.