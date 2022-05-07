Sheffield United 4 Fulham 0 - player ratings

It sets up two even bigger games, home and away to Nottingham Forest, in the play-off semi-finals.

Wes Foderingham - even in such a comfortable win, he actually made three really good saves 7

EXCEPTIONAL: Sheffield United's attacking trio of (left to right) Iliman Ndiaye, Morgan Gibbs-White and Sander Berge were outstanding

Chris Basham - turned on the party tricks in the second half 7

John Egan - only a good save stopped him scoring the fifth 7

Jack Robinson - a constant threat at set pieces 7

Ben Osborn - played a supporting role in a couple of the goals 7

Oliver Norwood - his cross for the first goal 7

John Fleck - involved in the flowing, one-touch move that created the beautiful fourth goal but good throughout 7

Enda Stevens - lovely finish to a lovely move for the fourth goal 7

Sander Berge - in outstanding form playing behind the front two 8

Morgan Gibbs-White - brilliant, not only at the things which come naturally to him but the things that do not, such as winning a flick-on in the build-up to Berge's goal 9

Iliman Ndiaye - appeared to be cramping up when he came off after a brilliant individual display and another goal 8

Substitutes:

Will Osula (for Ndiaye, 62) - on the wrong end of a nasty foul 6

Conor Hourihane (for Fleck, 75) - like all the subs, just had to keep things ticking over 6

Daniel Jebbison (for Gibbs-White, 78) - see above 6