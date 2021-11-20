Sheffield United and Coventry City bosses give verdict on penalty incident at Bramall Lane

MANAGER: Slavisa Jokanovic. Picture: PA Wire.

There were a few nervous faces around Bramall Lane as defender Ben Davies made contact with O'Hare inside the penalty at the beginning of the second half.

However, referee Michael Salisbury waited before awarding a free-kick to the Blades and showing a yellow card to the Coventry man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On second look, Davies did make contact with O'Hare but the City player did not go down immediately, which perhaps impacted the referee's thinking.

MANAGER: Coventry's Mark Robins. Picture: PA Wire.

"We don't want to be known as the Sky Divers," said Robins.

"Callum doesn't dive he's the most fouled player in the division and there's contact there. He's shown me his ankle and there's a cut

"It's not a dishonest thing but he's got a booking."

Slavisa Jokanovic did not get a clear enough view of the incident, adding: "I was so far from this view, I did not see it."

The Blades could have won the game in the second half as David McGoldrick had two good chances while Morgan Gibbs-White saw his late shot well saved by former Blades goalkeeper Simon Moore.

The United boss felt his side were "nervous" in the first half before settling into the game after half time.

"Whether it's a fair result or not fair, it's not important," he reflected.

"In the first 45 minutes we were nervous and started to play long balls without having bodies in this situation.